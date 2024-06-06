Butler Specialty Expands Its Collection Mid-Century, Traditional and Modern Bedroom Beds

The Chicago-based leading wholesale accent furniture company introduces new stylish and affordable beds to its extensive bedroom collection.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the expansion of its bedroom furniture collection to include a wider variety of mid-century, traditional, and modern bed styles. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to catering to diverse customer preferences and offering a comprehensive selection of high-quality bedroom furniture.

“We are excited to offer our customers an even greater selection of beds to choose from,” said Ms. Hanna O’Meara, Spokesperson for Butler Specialty Company. “Our new additions cater to a variety of design aesthetics, ensuring that our customers can find the perfect bed to complement their bedroom décor.”

The new bed styles include:

• Mid-century modern beds: Characterized by clean lines, tapered legs, and warm wood tones, these beds offer a touch of retro flair to any bedroom.

• Traditional beds: Featuring elegant details and gorgeous materials such as raffia, cane and solid woods, these beds provide a timeless and sophisticated look.

• Modern beds: With sleek silhouettes, platform designs, and unique materials, these beds offer a contemporary aesthetic that is perfect for modern bedrooms.

All of Butler Specialty Company's beds are made with high-quality materials and construction, ensuring durability and lasting style. The company also offers a wide variety of finishes and sizes to choose from, allowing customers to find the perfect bed for their needs.

Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in accent furniture since 1930, known for its dedication to high-quality craftsmanship and innovative design. The new bedroom bed collection continues this legacy, utilizing premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. Each piece is crafted to ensure durability and aesthetic appeal, meeting the highest standards of quality.

Butler Specialty serves customers within the US and Canada, offering a comprehensive range of services to ensure customer satisfaction. From detailed product information to exceptional customer support, the company strives to make the furniture buying experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

To explore Butler Specialty Company's new bedroom bed collection and become a customer, visit the company website or call (773) 221-1200.

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add product to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century. Its rattan bar stool collections are designed to meet the needs of modern families, offering durability, easy maintenance, and stylish designs.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.