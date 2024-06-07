Sabeer Nelli Invites NetSuite Users to Enhance their Check Payment Experience

NetSuite users can now easily manage check payments using OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli invites NetSuite users to experience the best check payment service using OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform. The check printing platform simplifies check printing, mailing, and eCheck services for NetSuite users. The platform also provides an API for accessing various payment features, including ACH, wire transfers, payment links, international payments, credit and debit card payments, bulk payments, positive pay features, and other business tools.

"I'm thrilled to invite NetSuite users to try out OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money. We're excited to offer a transformative platform that simplifies check payments and empowers businesses to thrive in their respective industries," said Sabeer.

The payment SaaS platform provides instant high-quality check printing on blank or stock paper, customizable check designs using a drag-and-drop tool, and affordable check templates. Users can save up to 80% compared to pre-printed checks. NetSuite users can also utilize cost-effective check mailing services through OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, with prices starting at $1.50 for USPS First Class and going up to $34.99 for Express Mail, covering all associated costs.

"Our platform is regularly updated to meet global financial standards, and I must appreciate my team members and all the employees who are committed to making our platform the best," he added.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, simplifying account management. It integrates with payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks and allows small and medium businesses to fund payroll using credit cards, improving cash flow. With nearly one million users, OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has managed over $75 billion in transactions. The platform offers a user-friendly mobile app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.