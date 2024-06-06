EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2024-2026 launched in Baku

On 29 May, the launch event of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2024-2026 took place in Baku.

The event brought together Ambassadors and diplomats of the EU Member States, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko, representatives of chambers of commerce and over 90 European and local businesses.

In a Facebook post, published after the event, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan said the forum aims at promoting economic cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, enhancing awareness of the business climate and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

“The European Union is a committed partner in supporting Azerbaijan’s economic development, its largest trade partner, the export market of 450 million consumers and the biggest source of the foreign direct investments,” the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan said.

