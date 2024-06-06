PetVivo Appoints Former NOVUS and Colgate-Palmolive Senior Sales & Marketing Executive, Bryan Monninger, as VP of Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PETV, PETVW), a leading biomedical company delivering innovative therapeutic medical devices for equines and companion animals, has appointed Bryan Monninger to vice president of sales.



In this new position, he will lead the PetVivo’s sales and distribution teams, with a focus on expanding the market adoption of the company’s innovative animal osteoarthritis medical product, Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ Technology .

Monninger brings to PetVivo more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, including senior executive positions at NOVUS and Lintbells, and the Fortune 500 companies, Colgate-Palmolive and ConAgra. He has formed and led highly successful sales and marketing teams that have delivered expanded market share, revenues, and profits for numerous pet health and nutritional products.

“We welcome Bryan’s proven sales skills and capabilities as we enter a pivotal stage in the commercialization of our proven solutions for healthier pet and equine mobility,” stated John Lai, CEO of PetVivo. “We anticipate Bryan’s passion and drive for building product awareness and distribution, guided by his pragmatic and strategic approach to sales, will accelerate our growth and the expansion of our market reach across the U.S. and abroad.”

Monninger previously served as vice president of the North America sales and marketing veterinary channel for Lintbells, the leading UK producer of pet nutritional supplements. He championed Lintbells’ entry of the U.S. market, including portfolio development, strategic planning, and tactical execution for the company’s exclusive YuMOVE brand veterinary products.

Prior to Lintbells, he served as senior director of global marketing at Novus International, a leader in animal health and nutrition, where he executed marketing initiatives across five global regions and developed a multi-segment web-based interactive tool that accelerated sales growth.

Over a 16-year tenure, he served in roles of increasing responsibility for Colgate-Palmolive subsidiary, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a provider of science-based pet nutrition diets. He developed and managed brand marketing strategies and activities for every segment of Hill’s Science Diet and Prescription Diet brands, including its weight, dental and recovery segments. He also led the complete redesign of the company’s North American commercial go-to-market approach and annual planning process.

“I see PetVivo having a tremendous competitive advantage and huge global opportunity in addressing unmet veterinary needs in the animal arthritis market,” commented Monninger. “Its internationally patented technology—which is grounded in science and supported by strong business and technical teams—is second to none. Through the broader application of this breakthrough medical technology, I believe we can truly enhance the lives of millions of companion animals and create better outcomes at lower cost for their owners.”

Earlier in his career, Monninger served as marketing and product manager at ConAgra, and as a product manager and sales executive at Hormel Foods. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business with honors, and an MBA from Washburn University.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com .

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

