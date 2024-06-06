TAIWAN, June 6 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its 14th military sale to Taiwan

On June 5 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the US$300 million sale to Taiwan of standard and non-standard spare and repair parts and related equipment for F-16 aircraft to improve Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities. Presidential Office Spokesperson Wen Lii (李問) on June 6 said that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to strengthen the close security collaboration between Taiwan and the US in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, which is testament to the rock-solid Taiwan-US partnership.

Spokesperson Lii stated that this marks the 14th military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration since 2021, demonstrating the importance the US government places on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan. He said that this latest sale of spare and repair parts will help our air force maintain well-equipped fighter jets and supply replacements for consumables, thereby fulfilling defensive operation and combat readiness training requirements.

Spokesperson Lii said that as we face multiple external challenges and a variety of coercive tactics, Taiwan will steadily raise its self-defense capabilities and stand firm to protect our democratic way of life. The spokesperson also stated that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its partnerships with like-minded countries to advance peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and in the greater Indo-Pacific region.