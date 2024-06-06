Compassionate Doctor and Cancer Resource Dr. Annette Richard to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anette Richard is a skilled and empathetic physician who realizes that there is a lot more to practice than just treating illness. That is why she is dedicated to preventing illness, early diagnosis of conditions, and coordinating care across the health care spectrum. She also advocates for patients and supports them through some very scary journeys, particularly when it comes to Oncology (Cancer.)

“I see patients one at a time and for a full hour. Summoning up the courage to talk about their personal problems takes time to get out. I want to get to the heart of the person, their mood, their needs, their preferences. A deeper level of communication is extra useful in Canada, where people don’t pay for healthcare.”

Dr. Richard is a General Practitioner who Is based in London Ontario. She is eminently trained and has taken courses in her native Canada as well as at Harvard. Palliative Care is one area she passionately dove into. She has also studied non- Western medicine and incorporates it into treatment plans. She has more than 25 years of patient care experience to date.

Dr. Richard has a focus on Cancer that began with a personal journey, while helping a Nurse Manager she once trained with to get a biopsy and treatment for a lump she had discovered during a breast self-test. Dr. Richard offered expertise and motivation to this single mother of two teens and was dedicated to keeping her around for them. The friend joked about going out on a dragon boat someday when she was better, and they not only achieved the goal, but ended up creating an annual fundraising program (for Breast Cancer) with the boat races.

Beyond her compassion and specialized training Dr. Richard offers patients incredible technology used for diagnosis. She owns a Point of Care Ultrasound machine that can be used anywhere on the body -- even the thyroid or eyeball and across the Musculo-skeletal system – to see exactly what is going on inside. These images help to expedite diagnosis and referrals and are especially useful in Canada where people have to wait prolonged periods to get scans in a hospital setting. When patients know something is going on they are scared and want answers as fast as they can get them. They shouldn’t spend sleepless nights wondering. Especially with Cancer, where early detection is so critical.

Having such POCUS equipment in private practice is rare, and Dr. Richard expects to keep expanding her use of it, even going out on tours to speak and demonstrate the imaging capabilities live. The fact that she is newly certified as a health consultant and public speaker makes it even more impactful when Dr. Richard demonstrates POCUS. It is also a reason she was invited to be part of the radio show’s Empowering Women series.

“I think my voice is a power, a special power given to us. Something within that is greater than any circumstance or health situation. It enables us to ask for things and focus on results—whether we are concerned with a relationship, health diagnosis, or even a job.”

Dr. Richard herself keeps growing and evolving, She hopes to take her POCUS tours and speeches to global destinations.

“Cancer is Cancer and Medicine is Medicine wherever you go. Europe. The US. Other parts of Canada. Maybe even Israel when things calm down. When it comes to Oncology, people need to hear the messages, the truth. I am happy to oblige.”

