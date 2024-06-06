Parsons Receives Sustainability Award from Yukon Government

Company Recognized For Sustainable Practices at Faro Mine

CHANTILLY, Va., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons announced today that the company had received the Yukon Regional Business Sustainability Award for its Faro Mine Remediation project in Yukon, Canada. This inaugural award celebrates Yukon businesses dedicated to building a greener economy by integrating sustainable practices into business models, while prioritizing First Nations reconciliation and collaboration.



The Environmental Careers Organization (ECO) of Canada delivered this groundbreaking recognition in partnership with the Yukon Government’s Department of Economic Development. Parsons received the award at this year’s ECO Impact Awards Ceremony recognizing the efforts of Yukon businesses that champion sustainability.

One critical objective on the project has been the development and successful implementation of a socio-economic strategy to bring economic benefits to the local First Nations communities of the Kaska Dena.

"Remediating the land, treating the water, and bringing socio-economic benefits to the region and the indigenous populations most impacted by the mine has been our collective focus throughout this project,” said Samantha Kenway, vice president and project director, Parsons. “Our diverse experience, background, and perspective allows us to tackle significant challenges from many angles to find sustainable solutions that are advancing economic reconciliation and environmental remediation in the region.”

Parsons has supported the Government of Canada, Yukon Government, First Nations, and the Town of Faro in remediating the site since 2016. Under the contract, Parsons provides site management services including overall occupational health and safety; environmental and geotechnical management; project management; construction management; and procurement services for the work that will be completed to implement the remediation plan. Parsons is also responsible for the care and maintenance of the site.

“The Parsons team is diverse, dedicated, and passionate about delivering this project and bringing lasting change to the community,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Parsons is committed to delivering sustainable solutions across Canada, and particularly at Faro Mine as part of this important environmental remediation program.”

The Yukon Sustainability Awards recognize businesses that generate long-term value for the territory by creating a green strategy and considering how they operate in the social, cultural, and economic environment. Receiving this award is recognition of Parsons’ exemplary performance in economic, indigenous, environmental, and social dimensions of all business operations.

Read more about Parsons' sustainable remediation solutions at https://www.parsons.com/environmental/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

