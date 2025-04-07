Tivano Cutting Board Reviews [Read Before Buying]: Does This Titanium Board Really Work?

NEWARK, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to kitchen utensils, cutting boards are rarely given much thought. The majority of people pick one up carelessly, use it every day, then replace it when it begins to smell, break, or get stained. Despite their apparent simplicity, cutting boards have a bigger impact than most people think.





Raw meat, veggies, herbs, and other food items all get cut with then making them one of the most contaminated kitchen utensils. Traditional boards, particularly those made of wood and plastic, have a tendency to retain bacteria in surface grooves over time; they also dull your blades, and also accumulate odors over time.

Tivano is a kitchen brand currently trending in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand because of their claim of having produced a cutting board with all the difference. Just by mere looking, the Tivano cutting board looks like an ordinary cutting board but it isn’t at all. The Tivano Cutting board had claims of helping keep your knives sharper and cleaner thanks to its high-tech surface that resists bacteria and smells.

What's intriguing is that the brand didn’t attempt to create something from scratch. They simply addressed the shortcomings of your regular cutting board. Your plastic cutting board releases microplastics which are harmful to your health and get scratches easily; plastic boards get scratches easily and tend to be smelly after a few weeks so traps microorganisms; glass boards are hard on blades and can shatter if care is not taken causing injury.

However, Tivano appears to have taken into account all of those shortcomings. It is designed to be easy to clean, kind to blades, and accumulate no dirt. No aftertaste of garlic. No areas with mold. You no longer need to sharpen your knife every other week. Simply a clean, hygienic surface that rinses well and continues to serve you.

Any product that makes such bold claims is bound to draw some criticism. And with good reason. The Tivano cutting board will be discussed wholly in this review. Is it worth your dime? Is the Tivano cutting board safe? Are the company’s claims true? We will be providing the answers to these questions and more in this Tivano Cutting Board Review.

You have probably searched the Tivano on Reddit, TrustPilot, BBB as well as other forums, so we will be giving all the information in one piece. Many USA consumer reports agreed with the company’s claims, and many verified buyers gave the Tivanoa a 4.9/5 rating. Keep reading to get all the information you need.

What Is Tivano Cutting Board?

The Tivano Cutting Board is a premium kitchen tool made for maximum hygienic practices, longevity, and ease of use when preparing meals. It differs from conventional cutting boards in that it employs a TitaniumShield surface, which offers exceptional antibacterial protection. By successfully blocking toxic substances, mold, and dangerous germs, this surface reduces contamination and fosters a safer, cleaner atmosphere for food preparation. The Tivano Cutting Board is non-porous and won't collect liquids, smells, or bacteria like wooden or plastic boards do; it's simple to keep your kitchen clean.

Additionally, the board is extremely resilient to bending, breaking, and peeling over time, and it is scratch-proof. The Tivano can also handle a variety of items, including raw meats, vegetables, and seafood. It is a dependable option for daily use. Smells from fish, garlic, and other strongly scented items easily wash off, keeping your board fresh after each usage.

The Tivano Cutting Board has antibacterial qualities and is also knife-friendly. In contrast to glass or plastic boards, which can dull knives, Tivano's surface is kinder to blades and keeps them sharper for longer. Additionally, it is dishwasher safe, making cleaning simple and eliminating the possibility of bacterial accumulation. The Tivano Cutting Board provides a dependable, durable, and secure surface for all of your food preparation requirements, regardless of whether you're a professional chef or a home cook.

How Does Tivano Cutting Board Work?

Unlike conventional cutting boards made of plastic, wood, or glass, the Tivano Cutting Board operates by leveraging its special TitaniumShield surface. By actively warding off bacteria, mold, and odors, this cutting-edge technology makes food preparation more hygienic and clean. In contrast to plastic boards that are prone to scratches and wooden boards that absorb moisture, Tivano's surface is impermeable, which stops dangerous microorganisms from entering and growing, and this reduces the possibility of infection, which is crucial when working with raw meats, shellfish, or vegetables.

The board's long-lasting durability is also influenced by its capacity to withstand scratches and stains. Deep grooves or discolorations that may hold bacteria won't be left behind by routine cutting, chopping, and slicing. Additionally, unlike plastic or glass boards, which quickly dull knives, the board's knife-friendly surface keeps blades sharp for longer.

Tivano is a pleasure to maintain because of its simple design. It's waterproof, quick-drying surface guarantees that there won't be any warping or bacterial accumulation, and it is completely dishwasher safe. Together, these qualities provide a cutting board that improves kitchen hygiene, prolongs the life of your instruments, and makes food preparation easier. The end product is a multipurpose, high-performing board that facilitates easier cleanup and safer cooking.

Unique Features Of Tivano Cutting Board

We looked more closely at what sets Tivano apart, and we're not the only ones. The consumer reviews speak for themselves: thousands of professional chefs and home cooks have already switched to the Tivano. Below are some of the features that make the Tivano special:

TitaniumShield Technology: Tivano's TitaniumShield surface, a high-performance substance that blends non-porous durability and antibacterial protection, is its standout feature. Tivano's titanium-infused surface is resistant to cuts, stains, and microbial accumulation, in contrast to plastic boards that easily form deep grooves where bacteria settle. The outcome: a cutting board that actively inhibits the growth of bacteria and cross-contamination. According to Sophie L., a verified buyer, "I never realised how much bacteria could hide in scratched-up plastic boards. Tivano gives me peace of mind—no mold, no microplastics, just a durable, easy-to-clean surface that keeps my family safe." When compared to conventional plastic or wood alternatives, Tivano's surface reduces bacterial retention according to independent USA customer reports.

Benefits Of Tivano Titanium Cutting Board

The Tivano Cutting Board is an exceptional option for anyone wishing to enhance their food preparation skills because of its many advantages. Its cutting-edge TitaniumShield surface, which is intended to keep out pollutants, mold, and germs, is one of its biggest benefits. The board actively guards against dangerous bacteria, making it a safer choice for your kitchen; it prevents Salmonella and E. Coli from contaminating your food. Since Tivano doesn't absorb liquids, smells, or moisture like conventional wooden or plastic boards do, your cutting surface will always be hygienic and free from the possibility of cross-contamination.

The longevity of the Tivano Cutting Board is yet another important advantage. The board is a durable kitchen item that can tolerate frequent usage because it is resistant to warping, stains, and scratches. Unlike plastic or wood boards, which may easily get damaged and are more difficult to clean, Tivano's surface remains intact and shows no evidence of wear, whether you're chopping vegetables, slicing meats, or prepping seafood.

Additionally, Tivano is very knife-friendly. In contrast to glass or plastic boards, which over time can dull blades, Tivano preserves your knives' edge so they cut easily. As a result, your blades will remain sharper for longer, requiring less frequent sharpening and ultimately saving you money.

The Tivano Cutting Board is dishwasher safe for increased convenience, which makes cleanup simple and quick. The Tivano’s non-porous surface guarantees that it dries quickly, preventing the bacterial accumulation that other cutting boards may cause. All things considered, Tivano offers a dependable and secure answer to all of your food preparation requirements.

Who Needs The Tivano Cutting Kitchen Board

For everyone who appreciates efficiency, longevity, and cleanliness in the kitchen, the Tivano Cutting Board is perfect. The cutting board may significantly improve your food prep routine, regardless of your level of experience as a chef or how often you prepare.

Tivano's resistance to mold, bacteria, and odors will be appreciated by home cooks who place a high value on hygiene. With its odor-resistant qualities, Tivano provides a solution for cutting boards that have ever had to deal with the lingering scent of raw fish or garlic, keeping your board smelling fresh after every use.

The Tivano Cutting Board provides professional chefs with a sturdy, knife-friendly surface that is ideal for heavy-duty everyday use. Unlike plastic or glass boards, it won't dull blades, and even after repeated chopping, slicing, and dicing, its scratch-resistant surface holds up over time.

Tivano is also a game-changer for people who are sick of having to replace cutting boards all the time or who don't want to deal with the trouble of cleaning and disinfecting. Its fast-drying, dishwasher-safe design ensures a clean, bacterial-free surface after each use, making upkeep quick and simple.

Ultimately, the Tivano Cutting Board's blend of durability, simplicity, and safety may help everyone who cooks on a daily basis.

Is The Tivano Cutting Board Safe?



The Tivano Cutting Board is a great option for anyone worried about kitchen cleanliness because it was made with safety as its first priority. Tivano cutting boards don't absorb liquids, smells, or pathogens like conventional plastic or wooden cutting boards can, and cross-contamination is far less likely to happen. You can rely on Tivano to reduce the likelihood of dangerous germs contaminating the food you're cooking.

In order to guarantee that no hazardous materials seep into your meals, the board is also completely devoid of microplastics, non-toxic, and dangerous chemicals like BPA and PFAS. Tivano removes the possibility of microplastics getting into your food, giving you peace of mind when cooking for your family. Many plastic cutting boards release these particles. Furthermore, there is less chance of dangerous germs remaining on the board because its non-porous, scratch-proof surface does not retain food particles or bacteria.

The Tivano Cutting Board's knife-friendly surface is another feature that adds to its safety. Tivano shields your knives from the elements, extending their useful life and preventing dulling like glass or plastic boards can. In addition to ensuring safer and more seamless cutting, this also lessens the need to replace knives as frequently, which can present another risk in the kitchen.

Tivano is a dependable, clean, and safe cutting board that lowers the possibility of contamination, safeguards your blades, and gives you peace of mind when preparing meals.

How to Use Tivano Cutting Board

The Tivano Cutting Board is easy to use and practical. The board should first be set up on a level, sturdy surface. The board's non-porous, antibacterial surface keeps your food safe and clean whether you're cutting fish, vegetables, or meat. Rinse the board with warm water after use to get rid of any food residue. Its scratch-proof, stain-resistant surface will hold up in the dishwasher, so you can give it a deeper clean. The board will be ready for use again quickly because of its fast-drying feature. To maintain hygiene and get the greatest results, just wipe it down in between uses.

Why Choose the Tivano Cutting Board Over Other Options?

When compared to more conventional options like glass, plastic, or wooden boards, the Tivano Cutting Board is a remarkable choice. Here are some reasons why the Tivano Cutting Board ought to be your preferred kitchen utensil.

Tivano's cutting-edge TitaniumShield surface, which provides exceptional defense against germs, mold, and dangerous pollutants, is one of the main factors in the decision. Conventional cutting boards, especially those made of wood, have a tendency to collect liquids, smells, and moisture, which fosters the growth of bacteria. Conversely, plastic boards are notorious for their propensity to retain bacteria in scratches, making them challenging to completely clean. Tivano, on the other hand, has a non-porous surface that keeps food clean and safe to eat by not absorbing liquids or bacteria during cooking.

Furthermore, Tivano's surface resists odors in addition to being antibacterial. No matter how often you wash them, wooden boards frequently retain strong odors like onions, fish, and garlic. Even though plastic boards are less absorbent, smells can still cling to them. Because Tivano's cutting surface doesn't collect scents, you may prepare meals without worrying about leftover smells contaminating your next meal.

Another significant benefit of the Tivano Cutting Board is its durability. It will endure a lot longer than conventional cutting boards since it is resistant to warping, stains, and scratches. Over time, significant fissures in wooden boards can form, giving germs the perfect hiding place and making cleaning more challenging. Knife cuts frequently create grooves in plastic boards that harbor bacteria. Despite their durability, glass boards are hard on blades and can quickly dull them. Tivano offers long-lasting performance that won't deteriorate after months or years of use because its surface remains smooth and intact, no matter how often you use it.

The Tivano Cutting Board's knife-friendly surface is one of its best qualities. Over time, many cutting boards, particularly those made of glass and plastic, will dull your knives. In addition to being annoying to use, a dull knife can be harmful. On the other hand, the Tivano Cutting Board is made to safeguard your blades. Because of its substance, knives glide smoothly, maintaining their edge and lowering the frequency of sharpening. Because it guarantees accuracy and efficiency during food preparation, this function is very helpful for both professional chefs and home cooks.

Another strong argument in favor of Tivano above its rivals is how simple it is to clean. Tivano is very easy to clean due to its non-porous surface, unlike hardwood boards that can absorb moisture and need special attention. Because it's dishwasher safe, you won't have to spend extra time washing or scrubbing after preparing meals. The board can also be used again quickly because to its fast-drying feature, which lowers the possibility of bacterial accumulation in between usage. You can easily keep your kitchen hygienic with Tivano.

Furthermore, Tivano doesn't release any dangerous plastic particles into your food because it is a 100% microplastic-free product. Given the growing worries about the health effects of microplastics in the environment and our bodies, this is a significant benefit. Tivano is safer and more environmentally friendly than plastic boards because it doesn't have the potential to decompose and introduce microplastics into your food.

Tivano is completely non-toxic and devoid of BPA and PFAS, which are substances frequently present in plastic and are connected to a number of health problems, for individuals who are worried about their health and safety. Tivano guarantees that every meal is as safe and healthful as possible by eliminating the concern that dangerous chemicals will seep into your food.

Finally, Tivano gives you peace of mind with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's a risk-free choice to test because you may return the merchandise without asking if you're not happy with your purchase. This degree of assurance from the producer says a lot about the Tivano Cutting Board's dependability and quality.

Why Is The Tivano Cutting Board So Affordable?

In addition to its cutting-edge capabilities, the Tivano Cutting Board is remarkably reasonably priced, especially when compared to other high-end cutting boards. It is a great bargain for anyone looking for a long-lasting and sanitary kitchen essential because of the mix of high-quality materials and careful engineering.

Tivano makes use of TitaniumShieldTM technology, which provides long-lasting durability, scratch resistance, and antibacterial protection. Because Tivano concentrates on providing direct-to-consumer value, the price is still affordable even with these premium features. By eliminating intermediaries and retail markups, the business may pass savings on to customers, lowering prices.

Additionally, the non-porous and easily cleaned construction of Tivano reduces the need for frequent replacements or intensive maintenance. Tivano's durability guarantees that it will survive for years, in contrast to plastic boards that deteriorate fast or hardwood boards that collect stains and odors. This long-term investment saves you money over time by removing the need for frequent purchases of subpar cutting boards.

The cost-effectiveness is also related to Tivano's dedication to offering a kitchen tool that is safe, non-toxic, and effective without sacrificing quality. It's a great option for anyone searching for a dependable and reasonably priced cutting board because of its unique features and simplicity of use.

In summary, by eliminating unnecessary expenses and still producing a high-quality, long-lasting product for all of your food prep needs, the Tivano Cutting Board offers premium performance at an affordable price.

Is The Tivano Cutting Board Legit Or A Scam?

With a number of qualities that distinguish it from conventional cutting boards, the Tivano Cutting Board is a completely genuine product. Its ability to keep a high standard of cleanliness has been commended by several USA and Canadian consumers. As an illustration, Michelin-starred chef Lisa W. posted, "Wooden boards absorb meat juices, and plastic boards trap bacteria—Tivano fixes all of that. I need something truly hygienic, and this is it." Her review highlights the board's capacity to offer a hygienic cutting surface, avoiding the hazardous accumulation of bacteria that can result in foodborne illnesses. For people who regularly handle raw meat, shellfish, and other high-risk foods, this function is very helpful.

Other customers, such as Angela M. have also emphasized Tivano's resistance to odor. For those who have trouble with lingering odors on conventional cutting boards, this function is particularly noteworthy: "My old cutting boards constantly smelled like garlic and onions, no matter how frequently I cleansed them. With Tivano, that problem is gone!" "

Additionally, Tivano is a knife-friendly surface that keeps blades sharp over time. Another pleased client, Daniel P., wrote, "I used to replace my knives or sharpen them constantly because plastic and wooden boards dulled them so fast. But since switching to Tivano, my blades glide effortlessly and stay razor-sharp."

Overall, based on several user reviews and a whopping 4.9/5 rating, Tivano Cutting Board fulfills its claims of simplicity, safety, and longevity. For anyone searching for a sturdy, dependable cutting board, it's a wise purchase.

Tivano Cutting Board Reviews Consumer Reports and Complaints

Below are what USA verified customers have to say about the Tivano:

Angela M. | Verified customer - "My old cutting boards always smelled like garlic and onions, no matter how much I washed them. With Tivano, that problem is gone! It doesn’t absorb odors, stains, or bacteria—just a quick rinse, and it’s fresh and clean."

- "My old cutting boards always smelled like garlic and onions, no matter how much I washed them. With Tivano, that problem is gone! It doesn’t absorb odors, stains, or bacteria—just a quick rinse, and it’s fresh and clean." Daniel P. | Verified customer -"I used to replace my knives or sharpen them constantly because plastic and wooden boards dulled them so fast. But since switching to Tivano, my blades glide effortlessly and stay razor-sharp. It’s a must-have for every home cook!"

-"I used to replace my knives or sharpen them constantly because plastic and wooden boards dulled them so fast. But since switching to Tivano, my blades glide effortlessly and stay razor-sharp. It’s a must-have for every home cook!" Sophie L.| Verified customer - "I never realized how much bacteria could hide in scratched-up plastic boards. Tivano gives me peace of mind—no mold, no microplastics, just a durable, easy-to-clean surface that keeps my family safe. Best upgrade I’ve made!"

- "I never realized how much bacteria could hide in scratched-up plastic boards. Tivano gives me peace of mind—no mold, no microplastics, just a durable, easy-to-clean surface that keeps my family safe. Best upgrade I’ve made!" Lisa W. | Verified customer - "Plastic boards trap bacteria, and wooden boards soak up meat juices—Tivano fixes all of that. I need something truly hygienic, and this is it. It keeps my knives razor-sharp and cleans instantly. Total game-changer!"

Germs Resistance: Toxins, mold, and germs are blocked by the TitaniumShieldTM surface, making food preparation safer.

Toxins, mold, and germs are blocked by the TitaniumShieldTM surface, making food preparation safer. Non-Absorbent: Tivano boards remain fresh and hygienic since they don't absorb juices, stains, or smells like wood or plastic boards do.

Tivano boards remain fresh and hygienic since they don't absorb juices, stains, or smells like wood or plastic boards do. Knife-Friendly: Unlike plastic or glass boards, the cutting surface is soft on blades and keeps them from dulling.

Unlike plastic or glass boards, the cutting surface is soft on blades and keeps them from dulling. Sturdy: Made to endure a lifetime without chipping or cracking, it is resistant to warping and scratches.

Made to endure a lifetime without chipping or cracking, it is resistant to warping and scratches. Non-Toxic: The board is completely devoid of dangerous chemicals, BPA, and microplastics, making it safe to use when preparing meals.

The board is completely devoid of dangerous chemicals, BPA, and microplastics, making it safe to use when preparing meals. Dishwasher Safe: It is dishwasher safe, which eliminates the need for hand washing and germ accumulation.

It is dishwasher safe, which eliminates the need for hand washing and germ accumulation. Odor-Free: Garlic, onion, fish, and raw meat smells are kept at bay by the non-porous surface.

Garlic, onion, fish, and raw meat smells are kept at bay by the non-porous surface. Heat-Resistant: Tivano is a flexible choice for food preparation and even as a trivet because it can tolerate heat.

Tivano is a flexible choice for food preparation and even as a trivet because it can tolerate heat. Stain-Resistant: The board keeps its pristine appearance by not becoming stained by foods like tomatoes, berries, or meat juices.

The board keeps its pristine appearance by not becoming stained by foods like tomatoes, berries, or meat juices. Trusted by Professionals: It is a popular option in kitchens because of its exceptional sanitation, robustness, and knife safety, which are valued by both chefs and home cooks.

Cons of Tivano Cutting Board (Tivano Titanium Board Reviews)

Tivano may be more expensive than standard cutting boards made of plastic or wood, which can be a factor for consumers on a tight budget.

Limited in stock, so hurry while supplies last.

Price of Tivano Cutting Board Reviews

You can get your own Tivano at the following discounted pricing:

Tivano Cutting Board Where To Buy

Buying the Tivano Cutting Board straight from the official website is the best option. There are many benefits to purchasing from the official website, such as exclusive discounts and time-limited promotions like 50% off during flash sales. The official website is the most economical option for obtaining the board at a reduced cost because these savings aren't usually found on third-party marketplaces.

A 30-day money-back guarantee from the manufacturer further guarantees that you're getting a genuine product when you buy from the official website. You have 30 days to return the Tivano Cutting Board for a complete refund, no questions asked, if you're not happy with it. Additionally, the website offers quick, trackable shipment, which will have the item at your door in three to five days. The official website is the greatest place to buy because of its convenience and peace of mind.

Purchasing straight from the official website guarantees the greatest customer service along with all the extra perks, including special offers and direct contact with the manufacturer. The official website is the best option if you want a simple, secure, and affordable transaction.

Frequently Asked Questions (Tivano Board Reviews)

With good cause, a lot of home cooks are abandoning conventional cutting boards in favor of the Tivano Cutting Board. The most frequently asked questions are listed below, along with honest answers based on actual customer feedback and product features.

Can you put Tivano in the dishwasher?

Indeed. Tivano dries fast and is completely dishwasher safe. Cleaning and maintaining it is simple because it doesn't distort when heated or absorb water. No soaking or scrubbing is necessary; simply rinse or put in the dishwasher.

Will my knives get damaged?

No. Tivano protects your blades and is knife-friendly. Tivano ensures your blades stay razor-sharp with every cut, unlike glass boards that quickly dull your knives or plastic boards that leave behind microplastic pieces.

Can I prepare raw meat and veggies with Tivano?

Of course. From raw meats to fresh herbs, Tivano is made to handle all types of meal preparation. It is perfect for everyday usage, regardless of what is on the menu, because its scratch-proof surface prevents deep wounds that could harbor bacteria.

Why is Tivano safer than cutting boards made of plastic or wood?

Plastic boards have the potential to harbor bacteria in wounds and release microplastics. In addition to absorbing meat juices, wooden boards foster the growth of mold and other infections. Tivano's non-absorbent, antibacterial surface addresses both issues. It doesn't smell, discolor, or harbor germs.

Any BPA in the Tivano?

Indeed. BPA, PFAS, microplastics, and other dangerous chemicals are not used in the production of Tivano.

Is Tivano long-lasting?

Tivano is made to be durable. Unlike conventional boards, it won't peel or break and is resistant to warping. Daniel P., a confirmed client, stated: "My blades glide smoothly now that I've switched to Tivano, and the board still looks like new."

What is the difference between glass cutting boards and Tivano?

Glass boards have the potential to break and release invisible shards into your food, which can quickly dull utensils. With a non-slip, knife-friendly surface that won't crack or splinter, Tivano is more dependable and safer.

Is Tivano non-slip?

Indeed. Tivano is made to remain firm during slicing, dicing, and chopping. No slipping around the worktop—always firm, secure preparation.

Is a money-back guarantee offered FOR Tivano Board?

Indeed. A 30-day money-back guarantee is included with every Tivano Cutting Board. You can return it within the time frame with no questions asked if you're not quite happy.

To sum up, the Tivano Cutting Board is an innovative kitchen tool for everyone who takes food preparation seriously. Its cutting-edge TitaniumShield technology provides pristine defense against mold, bacteria, and smells, making it a more hygienic option than conventional wood and plastic boards. Your blades will stay sharper for longer thanks to the board's knife-friendly surface, and its stain- and scratch-resistant properties will ensure that it stays in perfect condition over time.

Tivano's dishwasher-safe, non-porous construction makes cleanup a breeze for people who value convenience of use, and its durability guarantees that it will survive the rigors of regular cooking. Tivano provides a safer and more effective way to prepare meat, veggies, or shellfish.

Numerous USA and Canada professional chefs and home cooks have already switched to Tivano, complementing its cleanliness and dependability. Consider switching to Tivano if you're prepared to step up your kitchen game. It is an investment in your long-term kitchen hygiene, your tools, and your health. You can test it out risk-free and see why Tivano is swiftly taking the lead in cutting board selection with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you continue to use glass, plastic, or wood, each slice may be contaminating your meal with poisons, pathogens, or microplastics. With a cutting board that is genuinely safe, long-lasting, and designed for actual kitchens, Tivano was founded to remove those hazards.

Right now, Tivano is having a flash sale with discounts of up to 50%, quick shipping, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Before supplies run out, place your order immediately.

