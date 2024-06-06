Castor Oil Price Trend, Chart, Historical Prices Analysis, News 2024 and Forecast

Castor Oil Pricie Trend | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled " 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 delivers a comprehensive analysis of castor oil prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 1685 USD/MT

𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 1550 USD/MT

𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀: 1585 USD/MT

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

The study delves into the factors affecting castor oil price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

The castor oil market is currently experiencing a significant shift, primarily driven by the evolving needs of downstream industries and the global geopolitical landscape. One of the main drivers is the increasing application of castor oil in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and particularly oleochemicals. These industries rely on castor oil for its unique properties, such as high lubricity and consistency, making it a preferred ingredient in formulations. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable and biodegradable products is propelling the demand for castor oil as a renewable resource.

Geopolitical tensions, such as those arising from disputes in the Red Sea, have also played a critical role. These tensions have led to fluctuations in freight charges and disruptions in supply chains, causing market participants to adjust their procurement and pricing strategies frequently. Moreover, the market is influenced by strategic moves by major importing countries like the United States to enhance their global competitiveness, which includes adjusting their inventory levels and procurement strategies in response to global market dynamics.

The global castor oil market size reached 𝟳𝟵𝟱 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 887.2 Kilo Tons, at a projected 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭.𝟭𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. Furthermore, the market dynamics are also affected by seasonal harvest yields and the availability of castor seeds, which directly influence the production capacity and pricing of castor oil. With these factors combined, the castor oil market is navigating through a complex landscape of supply-demand imbalances, pricing volatility, and strategic adjustments by major players, all of which underscore its critical role in a diverse range of industrial applications.

In North America, castor oil prices in the last quarter were influenced by several key factors. Initially, there was a significant inventory buildup, which, coupled with sluggish demand from downstream industries, led to a decrease in prices. Merchants were focused on clearing out stock at reduced prices amid subdued trading activity. Additionally, the rise in freight charges due to geopolitical tensions around the Red Sea further complicated trading dynamics, leading to delays in shipments and higher operational costs. However, towards the end of the quarter, there was a noticeable increase in demand as industries adjusted to the market conditions, which helped stabilize and eventually raise the prices of castor oil.

In the Asia Pacific region, the castor oil market was predominantly influenced by the supply surplus due to robust harvests in key producing areas like Rajasthan and Gujarat. This was compounded by lower demand during the peak harvesting season and disruptions in trading activities, such as the impact of the Lunar New Year, which led to reduced exports and market activity. However, as the quarter progressed, demand from sectors like biodiesel and cosmetics picked up, alleviating some of the downward pressure on prices. The need for additional storage facilities due to the influx of harvested seeds also contributed indirectly to the cost structure of the castor oil market.

European castor oil prices were affected by a mix of factors, including subdued purchasing by downstream industries at the start of the quarter and the onset of the harvesting season in major exporting countries, which initially pushed prices down. However, the situation improved with increased demand from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and logistical challenges like container shortages and high freight costs continued to impact the cost of imports, influencing the overall pricing strategy. The devaluation of the euro also played a role, prompting traders to adjust prices upwards to offset currency-related losses, leading to a gradual increase in castor oil prices towards the end of the quarter.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Castor Oil Prices

• Castor Oil Price Trend

• Castor Oil Demand & Supply

• Castor Oil Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Castor Oil Price Analysis

• Castor Oil Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Castor Oil News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: United States and Canada

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

