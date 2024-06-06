Rarible Integrates with Bitget Wallet to Enhance NFT Trading Experience

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT trading platform Rarible has now enabled access via Bitget Wallet, offering users seamless connectivity for creating and trading NFTs. This integration is available on both mobile devices and via browser plug-ins, enabling access to Rarible’s services on networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. Additionally, users can earn RARI tokens as rewards for trading activities.

In celebration of this integration and in conjunction with the launch of the RARI Chain mainnet, Bitget Wallet introduced the 'GetDrop' event. This initiative invites participants to engage in social media activities and complete specific cross-chain tasks for a chance to win a share of $24,000 in RARI rewards.

Rarible has also been added to the DApp section of Bitget Wallet. This update allows users to directly search for and access Rarible across multiple chains, enhancing user experience with streamlined functionality. Bitget Wallet supports over 100 blockchains and features an integrated DApp Browser that includes over 20,000 DApps across a variety of sectors including DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and more. The platform’s dynamic 'Hot Searches' feature ensures that users are always updated on the latest and trending DApps.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Rarible marks a significant milestone in enhancing the NFT trading experience for our users. As Bitget Wallet evolves into a super gateway for Web3, it continues to establish itself as a critical entry point for leading DApp applications, providing unparalleled convenience at the fingertips of our users.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.