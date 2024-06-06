TraitWare® Introduces Simple Secure Passwordless MFA Login to Windows – Online and Offline
TraitWare’s Enterprise-Class Phishing-Resistant Passwordless MFA+SSO Simplifies access to Windows accounts while meeting the strictest security requirements.
The #1 reason for low adoption rates for passwordless MFA is the friction caused by adding steps to login. We’ve Fixed Friction - offering a solution with built-in MFA ... invisible to the user.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare® Inc., leading provider of Phishing-Resistant Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) combined, announces simplified and secured login for Windows – both online and offline.
— Heath Spencer - CEO, TraitWare
The TraitWare Microsoft Windows MFA solution allows for True Zero Trust Access for Windows users. By installing Windows MFA on a Windows machine, IT Administrators can facilitate stronger authentication standards for machine access, have an auditable log of when users sign into the machine, and a consistent authentication method for desktop and web applications.
Key Benefits:
● TraitWare is Easy-to-Use Single-Step MFA. (You don’t need to be an engineer). It is much simpler and quicker than with a username and password.
● There is No Back Door. MFA is AlwaysON with TraitWare, and there is no shareable secret, making it virtually Phish-Proof.
● TraitWare login works with ALL current versions of Windows (Windows 10/11 and Server 2016/2019/2022)
● Works with Entra AD-joined and registered devices
● There is no need for Windows upgrades and no prerequisites, so it’s suitable for companies of all sizes.
● TraitWare is Not Reliant on Active Directory, which saves money and time! (No additional Microsoft license needed).
● TraitWare MFA lessens the burden on the user and can lower costs, including cyber insurance premiums.
TraitWare’s patented solution gives Windows users increased flexibility, security, and ease of use with MFA built-in from account creation.
Eliminating the threat and frustration inherent in the password, TraitWare also prevents phishing - the most common attack method behind data breaches.
“Studies show the #1 reason for low adoption rates for passwordless MFA is the friction caused by adding steps to login,” says TraitWare CEO, Heath Spencer. “We’ve Fixed Friction – offering a patented solution with built-in MFA. We have removed steps from the process because the phishing-resistant authentication factors are invisible to the user and tied to a device they already carry.
From day one, it has been our mission to free the enterprise from the risk, frustration, and cost that come with the password. Our Windows solution is another huge step toward that goal.”
About TraitWare
TraitWare is the world’s first end-to-end passwordless MFA Identity Provider. Their enterprise-class, patented, and plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, managed service providers and enterprises of all sizes can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH), and simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, and misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, or email contact@traitware.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Elizabeth Perry
TraitWare
+1 775-710-3999
Windows Login with TraitWare MFA