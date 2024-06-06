FLYHOUSE WELCOMES WAYNE GRETZKY AS FIRST GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR
Hockey Legend Joins FlyHouse to Champion Innovation and GrowthSCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyHouse, the innovative leader in private aviation, is thrilled to announce hockey legend Wayne Gretzky as the company's first global brand ambassador. This landmark partnership marks a significant milestone for FlyHouse as it continues to redefine luxury travel experiences worldwide.
Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, brings a legacy of excellence, leadership, trust, and global recognition to FlyHouse. His association with the brand underscores FlyHouse’s vision and commitment to innovation and exceptional service to its customers.
"I am incredibly honored to join FlyHouse as their first Global Brand Ambassador. FlyHouse represents innovation, excellence, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, values that resonate with me. I look forward to being a part of their journey."
As the Global Brand Ambassador, Gretzky will collaborate with FlyHouse on various initiatives, including marketing campaigns, exclusive events, and customer engagement programs. His role will also involve promoting FlyHouse’s cutting-edge services and highlighting the brand’s commitment to innovation and luxury.
“We are elated to welcome Wayne Gretzky as our first Global Brand Ambassador,” said Jack E. Lambert, Jr. CEO of FlyHouse. “Wayne’s legendary status in the sports world and his work ethic, integrity, and ability to change the game align perfectly with FlyHouse’s mission to revolutionize the aviation industry. Together, we look forward to elevating the travel experience for our customers.”
FlyHouse has consistently been at the forefront of the private aviation space, offering state-of-the-art aircraft, personalized services, and an unparalleled travel experience. This partnership with Wayne Gretzky further solidifies FlyHouse’s position as a leader in luxury aviation and sets the stage for a new era of travel excellence.
ABOUT FLYHOUSE
FlyHouse is one of the fastest growing private aircraft management companies in business aviation with an intense focus on safety, transparency, and service. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a fleet of 10 aircraft including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, Gulfstream 200s, and Hawker 850XPs. FlyHouse in a very short time has the achieved ARG/US Platinum rating, 10 or more and worldwide certifications, with an eye toward disrupting the private aviation space by leveraging in-house built application- based technology to streamline all facets of the experience. At FlyHouse, there is a strong focus on company culture and team-based approach to yield best in class customer/aircraft owner service. For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.aero
Marketing Team
FlyHouse
marketing@flyhouse.aero
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram