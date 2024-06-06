Elite Capital & Co. Wins the ACQ5 “Project Management & Finance Company of the Year”, the Oldest UK's Coveted Award

LONDON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today the success of being the "Project Management & Finance Company of the Year 2024" by ACQFIVE Global Awards, the Oldest UK's Coveted Award, as the result of enormous effort and teamwork within the company since it was founded in 2012.



“We have received a letter stating that Elite Capital & Co. Limited has been awarded the Project Management & Finance Company of the Year by ACQFIVE Global Awards 2024, as being one of the influencers of global finance,” Mr. George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

“Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has boosted the engine of Elite Capital & Co. Limited over the past years, and is responsible for the development of the fruitful business strategies with the customers on a local, international and the governmental level by using his relationships and influence that he has gained over time being the Chairman of the parent company (Deals Secure Group Holding Company) since its founding in 1995,” Mr. George Matharu said.

The ACQFIVE Global Awards mark a significant milestone as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. This achievement serves as a testament to the dedicated efforts of sponsors, nominees, and the audience who have played a crucial role in the program's success over the years.



ACQFIVE™ has been pivotal in recognising and honouring the achievements of individuals and organisations within the business community, inspiring and encouraging others to strive for excellence.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying, “On this occasion, Elite Capital & Co. Limited has published today the company’s special profile for the year 2024, explaining the meaning of our strong company in the global financial industry.”

Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ca2077-e690-4cd2-8caf-b261f1e6c565