Siras Consulting Announces New Fund Aligned with Egypt Vision 2030
The potential for growth and positive impact in Egypt’s energy sector is immense.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siras Consulting, an investment advisory firm specializing in large-scale infrastructure projects within emerging and frontier markets, proudly announces the launch of a new investment fund dedicated to advancing energy infrastructure in Egypt. This fund aligns strategically with the Egypt Vision 2030 initiative, aiming to drive significant advancements in the nation's economic, social, and environmental spheres.
— Norman Benson, Siras Consulting’s Director
Fund Overview
In the early stages of its development, the fund will infuse substantial capital into critical infrastructure projects throughout Egypt. Emphasizing a rigorous due diligence process to identify high-potential projects and mitigate investment risks, the fund is designed to ensure robust returns for stakeholders while promoting sustainable growth. Siras will oversee projects from inception to completion, collaborating with regional experts, corporate partners, and governmental bodies to ensure maximum impact and alignment with Egypt Vision 2030 objectives. Currently in discussions with potential partners, the firm is committed to building a robust network of stakeholders to ensure the fund's success and alignment with Egypt Vision 2030. These partnerships are crucial for leveraging the expertise and resources necessary to drive impactful and sustainable energy projects.
“The potential for growth and positive impact in Egypt’s energy sector is immense”, commented Siras Consulting’s Director, Norman Benson. “Through this fund, we aim to create lasting value for our investors while contributing to the nation’s ambitious development goals.”
Egypt Vision 2030
Egypt Vision 2030 is a comprehensive development strategy seeking to transform Egypt into a competitive, balanced, diversified economy.
The vision emphasizes sustainable development across three core dimensions:
Economic Development: Enhancing GDP growth through diversified investments in the infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors.
Energy and Environmental Sustainability: Promoting renewable energy projects to reduce dependence on non-renewable resources and mitigate environmental impacts.
Urban Development: Creating smart cities and upgrading infrastructure to elevate living standards and economic opportunities for citizens.
This strategic vision presents a compelling investment landscape by aligning with global sustainability goals and leveraging Egypt's dynamic growth potential.
Investment Focus Areas
Supporting Egypt’s goal for renewables to make up 42% of its total electricity needs by 2030, the fund will prioritize investments critical to the development of the country’s energy sector, including:
Renewable Energy: Projects in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to boost Egypt's renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions.
Energy Efficiency: Initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency in both public and private sectors.
Sustainable Technologies: Investments in cutting-edge technologies that support energy sustainability and environmental protection.
Siras's Commitment to Sustainable Investment
Siras is committed to driving sustainable development by partnering with local stakeholders and adhering to the highest ESG standards. By aligning our investment strategies with Egypt Vision 2030, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while contributing to the nation's overarching goals of sustainable and inclusive growth.
About Siras Consulting
Siras Consulting is a New York-based investment advisory firm specializing in large-scale infrastructure projects in emerging and frontier economies. With a strong focus on the MENA region, Siras employs a highly involved approach, working closely and investing alongside clients to deliver impactful and sustainable investment solutions.
Inquiries
For further inquiries, please get in touch with our team through the details below:
Henry Hall
Siras Consulting
+1 929-273-2477
info@sirasconsulting.com