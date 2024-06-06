Gene Sequencing Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina
Gene Sequencing Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Gene Sequencing Market is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Gene Sequencing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States), QIAGEN (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), PerkinElmer Genomics (United States), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (United States), BGI (China), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Myriad Genetics (United States), PierianDx (United States), Partek Incorporated (United States), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).
Gene Sequencing Market Overview:
Gene sequencing, also known as DNA sequencing, refers to the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.
Gene Sequencing research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Gene Sequencing industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2023, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Gene Sequencing which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.
The segments and sub-section of Gene Sequencing market is shown below:
Global Gene Sequencing Market Breakdown by Application (Oncology and Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Academic Research, Metagenomics, Others) by Type (Next-generation Sequencing, Third and Fourth Generation Sequencing, First-generation Sequencing) by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services) by Workflow Type (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis) by End User (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Gene Sequencing
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.
Market Opportunity:
Expansion of gene sequencing applications beyond healthcare, including agriculture, environmental studies, and forensic science.
Market Restraints:
High initial setup costs associated with sequencing equipment and infrastructure.
Important years considered in the Gene Sequencing study:
Historical year - 2019-2023; Base year - 2023; Forecast period** - 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
If opting for the Global version of Gene Sequencing Market; then the below country analysis would be included:
• North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)
• the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
There are 15 Chapters to display the Gene Sequencing Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Gene Sequencing market, Applications [Oncology and Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Academic Research, Metagenomics, Others], Market Segment by Types [Next-generation Sequencing, Third and Fourth Generation Sequencing, First-generation Sequencing];
Chapter 2, the objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools
Chapters 4 and 5, Gene Sequencing Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapters 6 and 7, show the Gene Sequencing Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;
Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;
Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with Gene Sequencing Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.
