A new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title was set in Armenia by "Yeremyan Products"
Armenian "Yeremyan Products" successfully registered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most cups of milk served in one hour.
We are very delighted that all the rules were followed and the "Yeremyan Products'' successfully registered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most cups of milk served in one hour.”YEREVAN, ARMENIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1st, the International Children’s Day and World Milk Day, Armenian “Yeremyan Products” surpassed the previous record set in Costa Rica for the "Most cups of milk served in one hour” and as a result set a new one in Armenia. At Seasons Park, 7,469 people each drank a cup of milk within one hour, exceeding the intended goal of 6,000 for a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.
— Pravin Patel, Guinness World Records official adjudicator
Over 2,000 bottles of milk, each with a capacity of 0.75 liters, were consumed to achieve this record.
Much milk and Much love; a small farm in the heart of Yerevan with its dairy cows, calves, agricultural machinery, and a milk transporter; thousands of visitors, both adults and children, attended the event featuring surprises, a concert program, and an amazing mood: a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title was set in Armenia.
“We have adopted a new strategy to not only produce high-quality milk but also to transform the culture of milk consumption in our country, breaking the stereotypes that cause reduced milk usage in our society. “MUCH MILK IS MUCH LOVE” is one of our initiatives aimed at that goal. It received positive feedback last year, prompting us to repeat it this year. I am delighted and proud that we have succeeded in setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in Armenia for the second time. Today, alongside the residents and guests of our city, we established a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for 'Most cups of milk served in one hour.' This is a remarkable and unprecedented event for both us and Armenia, and I extend my congratulations to each of us," stated General Director of "Yeremyan Projects" company Davit Yeremyan.
Davit Yeremyan received the record certificate from Guinness World Records official adjudicator Pravin Patel, who traveled to Armenia specifically for this event. He meticulously oversaw the observance and smooth running of all procedures.
"The essence of this record attempt was not merely about serving the most cups of milk, but also about adhering to the strict guidelines. The "Yeremyan Products'' team did a great and responsible job, organizing everything at a high level. We are very delighted that all the rules were followed and the company successfully registered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most cups of milk served in one hour,” said Pravin Patel.
Gohar Vardanyan, Head of the Food Safety Department at the RA Food Safety Inspection Body, who was also the hygienist during the event, commented on the adherence to all guidelines during the record attempt. "Given the scale of the event, a significant effort was required to ensure all food safety rules were observed, including serving, hygiene, and milk storage conditions. This event also served as an important incentive for our children to start drinking milk instead of unhealthy beverages," she said.
Doctor-nutritionist Vardanush Petrosyan, who was the witness of the record attempt, mentioned, “My colleagues and I observed that the event was conducted at a high level. Initiatives like this are crucial for encouraging healthy foods and lifestyles and changing dietary behavior.”
The event was hosted by Gor Glumov and the headliner was Karo Ayrumyan. This year, too, the park hosted a small farm, featuring dairy cows, calves, agricultural machinery, and a large milk transporter.
It is worth noting that "Yeremyan Projects" has now set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the second time. In 2018, the company's Gata (traditional Armenian pastry) was officially registered by Guinness World Records as the "Largest Serving of Gata" a record dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.
Tatevik Simonyan
SPRING PR-company
tsimonyan@spring.am
Yeremyan Products has set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title!