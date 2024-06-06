Alation Announces Enhanced Integration with Snowflake to Improve Data Quality for GenAI

According to a new press release, Alation has announced an enhanced integration with Snowflake Horizon, aimed at improving data quality and providing AI-ready data for organizations. The integration involves Alation’s Open Data Quality Framework, which now supports Snowflake Horizon, allowing businesses to proactively detect and address data quality issues before they affect operations. This collaboration is designed to enhance data governance, accelerate AI model development, and support reliable decision-making across enterprises. By integrating data quality functions, policies, and health metrics, Alation and Snowflake aim to modernize legacy data infrastructures, mitigate risks, and provide a comprehensive solution for managing data quality.

Generative AI (GenAI) adoption is widespread, with 70% of enterprises using it and another 20% exploring its potential. However, poor data quality remains a significant challenge, impacting the efficiency and productivity of AI initiatives. The complexity and speed at which GenAI processes data put a strain on data governance capabilities, leading to wasted resources and missed opportunities. The partnership between Alation and Snowflake addresses these challenges by offering a unified view of data quality across the data landscape, essential for building reliable AI models. This integration simplifies access to key data quality metrics such as freshness, accuracy, uniqueness, and completeness, ensuring precise and unbiased results for AI and analytics applications.

Alation’s capabilities include proactive data quality monitoring, streamlined data discovery, unified data governance, and automated compliance monitoring. These features allow organizations to curate and act upon data quality metrics, access trusted data quickly, manage data governance policies, and ensure regulatory compliance. The announcement highlights the significance of data trust and governance in today’s business environment, with Alation providing the tools to enhance data integrity and support AI readiness.