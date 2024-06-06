Water and Sanitation hosts 2024 South African Youth Water Prize Competition, 7 Jun

The Water and Sanitation Department will on Friday, 07 June 2024 host the National Competition for the South African Youth Water Prize competition in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

The competition is part of the Department’s Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP) which is a school-based education initiative aimed at educating learners and society about water resources management issues including but not limited to water use efficiency, water quality monitoring and management, protection of the of water resources, public awareness about health and hygiene, and invasive alien species.

Grade 9,10 and 11 learners from different provinces participated in their provincial competitions where they have won cash prizes, bursaries and trophies for their schools.

The schools were each represented by two learners who competed in one of the two categories namely Awareness and Innovation. In the awareness category, learners presented their ideas on how they could increase awareness about a particular problem while in the innovation category they would find a new solution or improve on existing ones.

The learners will now compete on a national level and the eventual winners will compete internationally at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden against learners from 35 countries.

Members of the media are invited to the South African Youth Water Prize competition as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 June 2024

Venue: Xylem Water Solutions – Kempton Park.

Time: 08h00 – 18h00

For media confirmations contact

Mashile Tshigofatso

Cell: 082 723 6030

E-mail: Mashilet3@dws.gov.za

For more information contact

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.