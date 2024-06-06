MEC Tertuis Simmers gives update on road closure status

Over the past few days, winter rains have fallen over parts of the Western Cape. Several roads had to be closed either due to overtopping or because they sustained damage.

Due to road closures, residents and visitors to the province may experience delays in the delivery of certain services. Provincial government employees may not be able to easily get to their places of employment, and this may potentially impact some government services. Our teams are working hard to ensure all sites are accessible and where roads have been significantly damaged to ensure alternative routes are available, with detours where necessary.

“I plead with all road users, to obey road signs – they are there to ensure your safety,” said Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers. “If you are driving and come across flooded roads, please take great care. If the water is too deep for you to see the roadway, do not risk using it. In some instances where roads are underwater, they may not be damaged, but there could be obstacles under the water you cannot see,” the Minister concluded.

Legend for colour-coding

Red: Closed

Orange: One lane/Partially open

Blue: Local access only

Green: status changed to open

Legend for road naming conventions

Names and number of roads are linked to the route or road class.

For ease of reference, this report mentions route numbers, road number and the name it is locally known as.

Route numbers

An “N”-route is a national route.

An “R”- route is a regional/provincial route.

Provincial Roads

TR (Trunk Road/ “Grootpad”)

MR (Main Road/ “Hoofpad”)

DR (Divisional Road/ “Afdelingspad”)

OP (Minor Road/ “Ondergeskikte pad”) – small road and mainly connects agricultural communities.

Overberg District Municipality

R316, TR29/1, Bredasdorp/Napier road

R316, TR29/2, Arniston road

R317, MR265, Stormsvlei road

R319, MR261, Struisbaai road

R319, MR264, Bredasdorp/Swellendam road

DR1205, Elim/Struisbaai road

DR1207, Prinskraal/De Mond road

DR1209, Wiesdrift road

DR1211, Baardskeerdersbos to Pearly Beach

DR1212, Kleiheuwel road (Arniston-Struisbaai link)

DR1213, Droëmelkbos road (Arniston-Struisbaai link)

DR1216, Boskloof road

DR1217, Elim/JanSwartskraal road

DR1219, Elim/Napier road

DR1223, Ou Plaas road

DR1227, Napier stasie

OP4036, Hermanuspieterfontein road

OP4037, Kleintransvaal road

OP4040, Boesmansrivier road at Baardskeerdersbos

OP4041, Korsika road at Baardskeerdersbos

OP4044, Tierfontein road at Baardskeerdersbos

OP4046, Sandpad road

OP4047, Wolvengat road

OP4096, Pebbles at Hartebees river

OP4170, Elim/Kersgat road

OP4171, Boskloof/Kersgat road

OP4430, Grashoek road closed

Garden Route District Municipality

N9, TR1/1, Outeniqua Pass, Oudtshoorn to George: Please proceed with caution.

N12, TR33/3, Oudtshoorn to De Rust at Nels rivier

R 328, TR75/2, Oudtshoorn to Cango Caves

N12, TR33/4, Meiringspoort - De Rust to Klaarstroom

MR00369, Swartberg pass

DR1532, Vleesbaaipad

DR1660, Kliprivierpad

DR1713, road from R328 to Bergoord

Central Karoo District Municipality

MR00369, Swartberg Pass

DR1772, Die Hel

West Coast District Municipality

MR310 (Middelbergpas) Citrusdal to Ceres

MR310, N7 to Citrusdal water overtopping

DR1487, Uitkyk pas

DR2182, Algeria to Clanwilliam

OP7608, at Moravia Bergrivier overtopping.

Cape Winelands District Municipality

DR1098, Protea Road

DR1398, Slanghoek Road - Low water structure over Breede River

Tips in times of high rainfall/floods



If you live in a low-lying area, you may be affected by sudden floods. Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate earlier rather than later.

When driving on a road, avoid driving through flooded areas.

Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams, rivers, and causeways – never cross flooded roads or bridges.

No matter how shallow, do not try to swim, walk, or drive through fast flowing water.

Monitor weather alerts in the media (television and radio)

Only trust social media posts from reputable sources and be aware of unverified information.

Keep important documents in water-resistant containers.

Ensure that your mobile phone is charged and close to you in case you need to make or receive emergency calls.

We again ask all road users to adhere to the closure of the roads and maintain a safe following distance. Further updates will be communicated in due course.

