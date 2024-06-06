MEC Tertuis Simmers gives update on road closure status
Over the past few days, winter rains have fallen over parts of the Western Cape. Several roads had to be closed either due to overtopping or because they sustained damage.
Due to road closures, residents and visitors to the province may experience delays in the delivery of certain services. Provincial government employees may not be able to easily get to their places of employment, and this may potentially impact some government services. Our teams are working hard to ensure all sites are accessible and where roads have been significantly damaged to ensure alternative routes are available, with detours where necessary.
“I plead with all road users, to obey road signs – they are there to ensure your safety,” said Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers. “If you are driving and come across flooded roads, please take great care. If the water is too deep for you to see the roadway, do not risk using it. In some instances where roads are underwater, they may not be damaged, but there could be obstacles under the water you cannot see,” the Minister concluded.
Legend for colour-coding
- Red: Closed
- Orange: One lane/Partially open
- Blue: Local access only
- Green: status changed to open
Legend for road naming conventions
Names and number of roads are linked to the route or road class.
For ease of reference, this report mentions route numbers, road number and the name it is locally known as.
Route numbers
- An “N”-route is a national route.
- An “R”- route is a regional/provincial route.
Provincial Roads
- TR (Trunk Road/ “Grootpad”)
- MR (Main Road/ “Hoofpad”)
- DR (Divisional Road/ “Afdelingspad”)
- OP (Minor Road/ “Ondergeskikte pad”) – small road and mainly connects agricultural communities.
Overberg District Municipality
- R316, TR29/1, Bredasdorp/Napier road
- R316, TR29/2, Arniston road
- R317, MR265, Stormsvlei road
- R319, MR261, Struisbaai road
- R319, MR264, Bredasdorp/Swellendam road
- DR1205, Elim/Struisbaai road
- DR1207, Prinskraal/De Mond road
- DR1209, Wiesdrift road
- DR1211, Baardskeerdersbos to Pearly Beach
- DR1212, Kleiheuwel road (Arniston-Struisbaai link)
- DR1213, Droëmelkbos road (Arniston-Struisbaai link)
- DR1216, Boskloof road
- DR1217, Elim/JanSwartskraal road
- DR1219, Elim/Napier road
- DR1223, Ou Plaas road
- DR1227, Napier stasie
- OP4036, Hermanuspieterfontein road
- OP4037, Kleintransvaal road
- OP4040, Boesmansrivier road at Baardskeerdersbos
- OP4041, Korsika road at Baardskeerdersbos
- OP4044, Tierfontein road at Baardskeerdersbos
- OP4046, Sandpad road
- OP4047, Wolvengat road
- OP4096, Pebbles at Hartebees river
- OP4170, Elim/Kersgat road
- OP4171, Boskloof/Kersgat road
- OP4430, Grashoek road closed
Garden Route District Municipality
- N9, TR1/1, Outeniqua Pass, Oudtshoorn to George: Please proceed with caution.
- N12, TR33/3, Oudtshoorn to De Rust at Nels rivier
- R 328, TR75/2, Oudtshoorn to Cango Caves
- N12, TR33/4, Meiringspoort - De Rust to Klaarstroom
- MR00369, Swartberg pass
- DR1532, Vleesbaaipad
- DR1660, Kliprivierpad
- DR1713, road from R328 to Bergoord
Central Karoo District Municipality
- MR00369, Swartberg Pass
- DR1772, Die Hel
West Coast District Municipality
- MR310 (Middelbergpas) Citrusdal to Ceres
- MR310, N7 to Citrusdal water overtopping
- DR1487, Uitkyk pas
- DR2182, Algeria to Clanwilliam
- OP7608, at Moravia Bergrivier overtopping.
Cape Winelands District Municipality
- DR1098, Protea Road
- DR1398, Slanghoek Road - Low water structure over Breede River
Tips in times of high rainfall/floods
- If you live in a low-lying area, you may be affected by sudden floods. Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate earlier rather than later.
- When driving on a road, avoid driving through flooded areas.
- Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams, rivers, and causeways – never cross flooded roads or bridges.
- No matter how shallow, do not try to swim, walk, or drive through fast flowing water.
- Monitor weather alerts in the media (television and radio)
- Only trust social media posts from reputable sources and be aware of unverified information.
- Keep important documents in water-resistant containers.
- Ensure that your mobile phone is charged and close to you in case you need to make or receive emergency calls.
We again ask all road users to adhere to the closure of the roads and maintain a safe following distance. Further updates will be communicated in due course.
Media enqueries:
Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za
Tell: 021 483 8067
Cell: 061 447 7851
Mr. Jandré Bakker
Head of Communication
Department of Infrastructure
E-mail: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za