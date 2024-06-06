Press release

Qubit Pharmaceuticals selected as one of the 100 Technology Pioneers 2024 by the

World Economic Forum

Qubit Pharmaceuticals joins the prestigious community of 100 disruptive technology startups.

Over the next 2 years, the company will participate in numerous events and have opportunities to meet with key decision-makers in business, politics and academia.

Qubit Pharmaceuticals is invited to the “Summer Davos” event in Dalian, China, from June 25 to 27.

Paris, June 6, 2024 - Qubit Pharmaceuticals, a deeptech company specialised in discovering novel drug candidates through simulation and molecular modeling powered by hybrid HPC and quantum computing, announces its selection as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Launched in 2000, the WEF’s Technology Pioneer community now boasts over 1,000 award winners, including many of the world's most innovative companies. Each year, the Forum honors a group of 100 leading technology startups, deploying technologies that are likely to have a major impact in the future. By associating themselves with the Forum's initiatives, the Technology Pioneers contribute, alongside industry leaders and political decision-makers, to tackling the world's major challenges.

As a Technology Pioneer, Qubit Pharmaceuticals will, over the next two years, gain access to numerous high-level events and opportunities to engage with decision-makers from business, politics, academia, and civil society.

Qubit Pharmaceuticals has already been invited to the next annual meeting of the Forum's New Laureates, or “Summer Davos”, to be held in Dalian, China, from June 25 to 27.

Robert Marino, CEO of Qubit Pharmaceuticals, says: “We are delighted to join the prestigious community of Technology pioneers at the Davos Forum. This selection honors us and further highlights our outstanding technology. There is no doubt that the World Economic Forum's unrivalled network will also enable us to accelerate the implementation of our ambitions.”

Accelerating drug discovery with hybrid HPC and quantum computing

With a team of 60 experts in quantum chemistry, computational chemistry, machine-learning and medicinal chemistry, Qubit Pharmaceuticals has leveraged supercomputers and quantum computers to develop its Atlas drug discovery platform. This platform aims to reduce the time required to screen, select and optimize a candidate of interest by half, while decreasing the necessary investment more than tenfold.

About Qubit Pharmaceuticals

Qubit Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2020 with the vision of co-developing new, more effective and safer drugs with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. A spin-off from the research work of five internationally renowned scientists - Louis Lagardère (Sorbonne University and CNRS), Matthieu Montes (CNAM), Jean-Philip Piquemal (Sorbonne University and CNRS), Jay Ponder (Washington University in St Louis), Pengyu Ren (University of Texas at Austin) - Qubit Pharmaceuticals leverages its Atlas platform to discover new drugs through simulation and molecular modeling accelerated by hybrid HPC and quantum computing. The multidisciplinary team, led by CEO Robert Marino, and the founders are based in France at the Paris Santé Cochin incubator and in the USA in Boston.

For more information, or to join an ambitious team, visit www.qubit-pharmaceuticals.com

About the « Technology Pioneers » community of the Davos Forum (WEF)

Launched in 2000, the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community now includes over 1000 of the world's top innovators across the globe. Technology Pioneers are on the cutting-edge of innovation, building and deploying technologies with the potential to dramatically impact the world for the better. They bring their expertise, insights and disruptive perspectives to the Forum's initiatives, contributing alongside industry leaders and policymakers to help solve our world's greatest challenges. Here's a great video about the Forum and our role in the world as the international organization for public-private cooperation.

Press contacts