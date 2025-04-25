Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,142 in the last 365 days.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC: CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.7 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $1.2 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, “Measured balance sheet growth during the first quarter was highlighted by calculated increases in both loans and investment securities, redeploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets, with a risk profile consistent with our underwriting standards. While our average yield on interest earning assets and average cost on interest bearing liabilities remained relatively stable as compared to the first quarter of 2024, on a linked quarter basis the average yield on interest earning assets increased by nine basis points and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased by nine basis points resulting in a thirteen basis point increase in our net interest margin and a thirteen basis point increase in our return on average assets in the comparative quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The continued success of our stock repurchase plan, coupled with improving profitability, is reflected in the increase in book value by $0.08/share since year end 2024 and $0.34/share since March 31, 2024.”

Continuing, Mr. Mindiak remarked that, “From an asset quality perspective, one large loan of $21.0 million migrated into non-accrual status during the first quarter, however, a contract is in place to remediate this facility which is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2025. While a degree of uncertainty has permeated the marketplace as a result of certain prospective economic, regulatory and geopolitical headwinds which remain an on-going challenge to navigate, we will endeavor to continue to execute our strategies with prudence and forethought in an effort to increase franchise and shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total interest income increased by $1.4 million or 7.4% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.
  • Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 9.5% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Total deposits increased by $96.9 million or 8.8% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • The annualized return on average total assets increased by twelve basis points to 0.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.32% at March 31, 2024.
  • The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 3.93% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.54% at March 31, 2024.
  • The book value per common share was $8.47 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.13 at March 31, 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased thirteen basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.33% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.20% as of December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $30.9 million or 2.0% to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total investment securities and total loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $48.1 million or 36.3% to $84.3 million at March 31, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan closings and the purchases of investment securities during the first quarter of 2025.

Total investment securities increased by $65.6 million or 58.5% to $177.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $69.3 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $1.3 million in redemptions and $2.4 million in mortgage-backed security amortization.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $17.1 million or 1.4% to $1.24 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans, and construction loans increased $8.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $1.8 million, $1.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $78,000 to $14.8 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $14.7 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $27.1 million or 2.3% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Within the components of total deposits, time deposits increased $33.6 million, savings deposits increased $9.9 million, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $7.0 million, partially offset by decreases of $10.8 million in NOW deposits, $7.9 million in money market account deposits and $4.6 million in brokered deposits.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $1.8 million or 1.1% to $170.4 million at March 31, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to $4.1 million in repurchases of common stock, offset by increases of $1.7 million in retained earnings and $713,000 in additional paid-in-capital. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 653,000 shares for approximately $4.1 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $382,000 or 4.6% to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $1.4 million as a result of an increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.0 million as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income increased by $1.4 million or 7.4% to $20.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $19.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, decreased $289,000 or 1.6% to $17.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from a decline in the average balance of loans receivable of $9.9 million or 0.8% to $1.24 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, unchanged year over year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased by $338,000 or 51.6% to $993,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $655,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks of $43.7 million or 80.7% to $97.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $54.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.3 million or 231.0% to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $561,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of investment securities portfolio increased by $81.8 million or 117.2% to $151.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $69.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 168 basis points to 4.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 3.22% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $63,000 or 40.1% to $220,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $157,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average yield of 128 basis points to 9.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.06% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 9.5% to $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $118.6 million or 11.0%, to $1.20 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $1.08 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Despite the increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $85.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $33.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $83,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $7,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors for the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $51,000 on corporate securities held-to-maturity, a $19,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $13,000 provision for credit losses on loans. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at March 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin decreased by six basis points to 2.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities of $118.6 million to $1.20 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $1.08 billion three months ended March 31, 2024, despite a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by an increase in average balance of interest earning assets of $117.3 million to $1.50 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.39 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $872,000 or 167.0% to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $522,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $764,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have decreased $14,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $102,000 or 53.4% to $293,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $191,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $47,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $51,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $638,000 or 8.8% to $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $238,000 or 5.3% to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to new positions appointed to assist in the growth of the Bank and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $245,000 or 26.9% to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $912,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to additional lease expense related to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $23,000 or 29.5% to $55,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $78,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Data processing expense increased by $57,000 or 20.0% to $342,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $285,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of adding new services and annual cost increases. FDIC insurance assessment increased $26,000 or 13.3% to $221,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $195,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate. Other operating expenses increased by $79,000 or 10.5% to $828,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $749,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to minor increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses.

The income tax provision increased by $22,000 or 5.8% to $403,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $381,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year. In addition, the effective tax yield declined year over year as a result of a reduction in New York state tax apportionment. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 19.4% compared to 24.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $78,000 to $14.8 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $14.7 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, and $14.6 million or 1.18% at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company added a $13,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net recoveries of $65,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the quarter, changes in the allowance for credit losses are adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $37.9 million or 3.02% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of gross loans at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased by $21.3 million or 128.0% from December 31, 2024, as a result of one commercial real estate loan in the amount of approximately $21.0 million which was placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2025. A contract is in place to remediate this facility which is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 39.1% of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please visit our website https://www.firstcommercebk.com/ or contact our offices at 732-364-0032.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Banks investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Banks products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

 
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
                         
                      March 31, 2025 vs.  
                      December 31, 2024  
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)   March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024       Amount     %  
Assets                                  
Cash and cash equivalents:                                  
Cash on hand   $ 2,052     $ 1,790       $ 262       14.6 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     82,285       130,690         (48,405 )     -37.0 %
Total cash and cash equivalents     84,337       132,480         (48,143 )     -36.3 %
Investment securities:                                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value     26,789       300         26,489       8829.7 %
Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost     151,258       112,107         39,151       34.9 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities     (249 )     (198 )       (51 )     25.8
 %
Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     151,009       111,909         39,100       34.9
 %
Total investment securities     177,798       112,209         65,589       58.5 %
Restricted stock     9,483       9,348         135       1.4 %
Loans receivable     1,256,247       1,239,031         17,216       1.4 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (14,834 )     (14,756 )       (78 )     0.5 %
Net loans receivable     1,241,413       1,224,275         17,138       1.4 %
Premises and equipment, net     10,338       17,059         (6,721 )     -39.4 %
Right-of-use asset     18,201       16,085         2,116       13.2 %
Accrued interest receivable     6,541       5,829         712       12.2 %
Bank owned life insurance     26,951       26,711         240       0.9 %
Deferred tax asset, net     3,031       3,076         (45 )     -1.5 %
Other assets     3,890       4,053         (163 )     -4.0 %
Total assets   $ 1,581,983     $ 1,551,125       $ 30,858       2.0 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                  
Liabilities                                  
Deposits:                                  
Non-interest bearing   $ 164,686     $ 157,684       $ 7,002       4.4 %
Interest-bearing     1,037,393       1,017,254         20,139       2.0 %
Total Deposits     1,202,079       1,174,938         27,141       2.3 %
Borrowings     178,000       175,000         3,000       1.7 %
Accrued interest payable     1,970       1,913         57       3.0 %
Lease liability     18,968       16,773         2,195       13.1 %
Other liabilities     10,544       10,232         312       3.1 %
Total liabilities     1,411,561       1,378,856         32,705       2.4 %
Commitments and contingencies     -       -         -       -  
Stockholders' equity                                  
Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued     -       -         -       N/A  
Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized     -       -         -       N/A  
Additional paid-in capital     90,270       89,557         713       0.8 %
Retained earnings     106,641       104,965         1,676       1.6 %
Treasury stock     (26,360 )     (22,253 )       (4,107 )     18.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (129 )     -         (129 )     -100.0 %
Total stockholders' equity     170,422       172,269         (1,847 )     -1.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,581,983     $ 1,551,125       $ 30,858       2.0 %
                                   
Shares issued     24,243,030       23,995,390                    
Shares outstanding     20,130,474       20,536,214                    
Treasury shares     4,112,556       3,459,176                    
                                   


 
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                   
      Three Months Ended         Variance  
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)   March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024       Amount     %  
Interest and Dividend Income                                  
Loans, including fees   $ 17,388     $ 17,677       $ (289 )     -1.6 %
Investment securities:                                  
Available-for-sale     182       68         114       167.6 %
Held-to-maturity     1,675       493         1,182       239.8 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     993       655         338       51.6 %
Restricted stock dividends     220       157         63       40.1 %
Total interest and dividend income     20,458       19,050         1,408       7.4 %
Interest expense:                                  
Deposits     9,731       9,052         679       7.5 %
Borrowings     2,106       1,759         347       19.7 %
Total interest expense     11,837       10,811         1,026       9.5 %
Net interest income     8,621       8,239         382       4.6 %
Provision for credit losses     13       124         (111 )     -89.5 %
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses     19       (119 )       138       -116.0 %
Provision for credit losses - HTM securities     51       2         49       2450.0
Total provision for credit losses     83       7         76       1085.7 %
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses     8,538       8,232         306       3.7 %
Non-interest Income:                                  
Service charges and fees     293       191         102       53.4 %
Bank owned life insurance income     240       234         6       2.6 %
Other income     861       97         764       787.6 %
Total non-interest income     1,394       522         872       167.0 %
Non-Interest Expenses:                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     4,740       4,502         238       5.3 %
Occupancy and equipment expense     1,157       912         245       26.9 %
Advertising and marketing     55       78         (23 )     -29.5 %
Professional fees     512       496         16       3.2 %
Data processing expense     342       285         57       20.0 %
FDIC insurance assessment     221       195         26       13.3 %
Other operating expenses     828       749         79       10.5 %
Total non-interest expenses     7,855       7,217         638       8.8 %
Income before income taxes     2,077       1,537         540       35.1 %
Income tax provision     403       381         22       5.8 %
Net income   $ 1,674     $ 1,156       $ 518       44.8 %
                                   
Earnings per common share - Basic   $ 0.08     $ 0.05       $ 0.03       60.0 %
Earnings per common share - Diluted     0.08       0.05         0.03       60.0 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     20,392       22,600         (2,208 )     -9.8 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted     20,435       22,930         (2,495 )     -10.9 %
                                   


 
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
             
    Three months ended March 31, 2025     Three months ended March 31, 2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
(dollars in thousands)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Assets:                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   $ 97,808     $ 993       4.12 %   $ 54,138     $ 655       4.86 %
Investment securities:                                                
Available-for-sale     11,672       182       6.25 %     9,054       68       2.99 %
Held-to-maturity     139,935       1,675       4.79 %     60,731       493       3.25 %
Total investment securities     151,607       1,857       4.90 %     69,785       561       3.22 %
Restricted stock     9,433       220       9.34 %     7,779       157       8.06 %
Loans receivable:                                                
Consumer loans     881       7       3.16 %     372       2       2.42 %
Home equity loans     2,384       50       8.52 %     2,948       59       8.11 %
Construction loans     104,991       2,057       7.84 %     115,401       2,529       8.67 %
Commercial loans     42,935       845       7.87 %     36,192       736       8.04 %
Commercial mortgage loans     1,060,105       13,936       5.26 %     1,056,058       13,664       5.12 %
Residential mortgage loans     11,598       136       4.76 %     14,873       174       4.71 %
SBA loans     21,131       357       6.75 %     28,037       513       7.24 %
Total loans receivable     1,244,025       17,388       5.67 %     1,253,881       17,677       5.67 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,502,873       20,458       5.52 %     1,385,583       19,050       5.53 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                
Allowance for credit losses     (14,800 )                     (14,485 )                
Cash on hand     1,927                       1,906                  
Other assets     67,951                       59,935                  
Total non-interest-earning assets     55,078                       47,356                  
Total assets   $ 1,557,951                     $ 1,432,939                  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing checking accounts   $ 77,377     $ 404       2.12 %   $ 53,428     $ 225       1.69 %
NOW accounts     8,629       62       2.91 %     38,092       322       3.40 %
Money market accounts     258,121       2,107       3.31 %     210,400       1,748       3.34 %
Savings accounts     39,467       195       2.00 %     29,145       29       0.40 %
Certificates of deposit     486,298       5,125       4.27 %     506,261       5,465       4.34 %
Brokered CDs     154,957       1,838       4.81 %     102,213       1,263       4.97 %
Borrowings     176,878       2,106       4.83 %     143,553       1,759       4.93 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,201,727     $ 11,837       3.99 %     1,083,092     $ 10,811       4.01 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand deposits     154,448                       143,325                  
Other liabilities     29,196                       23,291                  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities     183,644                       166,616                  
Stockholders' equity     172,580                       183,231                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,557,951                     $ 1,432,939                  
Net interest spread                     1.53 %                     1.52 %
Net interest margin           $ 8,621       2.33 %           $ 8,239       2.39 %
                                                 


 
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
       
    As of and for the quarters ended  
(In thousands, except per share data)   3/31/2025     12/31/2024     9/30/2024     6/30/2024     3/31/2024  
Summary earnings:                                        
Interest income   $ 20,458     $ 19,672     $ 20,149     $ 19,793     $ 19,050  
Interest expense     11,837       11,706       11,785       11,451       10,811  
Net interest income     8,621       7,966       8,364       8,342       8,239  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses     83       (55 )     54       300       7  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses     8,538       8,021       8,310       8,042       8,232  
Non-interest income     1,394       412       582       562       522  
Non-interest expense     7,855       7,117       7,524       7,230       7,217  
Income before income tax expense     2,077       1,316       1,368       1,374       1,537  
Income tax expense     403       167       240       287       381  
Net income   $ 1,674     $ 1,149     $ 1,128     $ 1,087     $ 1,156  
Per share data:                                        
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.08     $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  
Earnings per share - diluted     0.08       0.06       0.05       0.05       0.05  
Cash dividends declared     -       -       -       -       0.04  
Book value at period end     8.47       8.39       8.31       8.19       8.13  
Shares outstanding at period end     20,130       20,536       20,780       21,489       22,146  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     20,392       20,552       21,164       21,641       22,600  
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding     20,435       20,612       21,387       21,898       22,930  
Balance sheet data (at period end):                                        
Total assets   $ 1,581,983     $ 1,551,125     $ 1,476,252     $ 1,467,517     $ 1,452,419  
Investment securities, available-for-sale     26,789       300       7,748       8,337       8,758  
Investment securities, held-to-maturity     151,009       111,909       73,977       74,109       61,483  
Total loans     1,256,247       1,239,031       1,262,481       1,260,236       1,244,357  
Allowance for credit losses     (14,834 )     (14,756 )     (14,869 )     (14,922 )     (14,628 )
Total deposits     1,202,079       1,174,938       1,097,165       1,107,159       1,105,161  
Stockholders' equity     170,422       172,269       172,642       175,933       179,963  
Common cash dividends     -       -       -       -       904  
Selected performance ratios:                                        
Return on average total assets     0.44 %     0.31 %     0.31 %     0.30 %     0.32 %
Return on average stockholders' equity     3.93 %     2.65 %     2.56 %     2.47 %     2.54 %
Dividend payout ratio     N/A       N/A       N/A       N/A       78.21 %
Average yield on earning assets     5.52 %     5.43 %     5.66 %     5.64 %     5.53 %
Average cost of funding liabilities     3.99 %     4.08 %     4.18 %     4.12 %     4.01 %
Net interest margin     2.33 %     2.20 %     2.35 %     2.38 %     2.39 %
Efficiency ratio     78.43 %     84.95 %     84.10 %     81.19 %     82.37 %
Non-interest income to average assets     0.36 %     0.11 %     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.15 %
Non-interest expenses to average assets     2.04 %     1.90 %     2.04 %     1.99 %     2.03 %
Asset quality ratios:                                        
Non-performing loans to total loans     3.02 %     1.34 %     1.15 %     1.21 %     1.53 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     2.40 %     1.07 %     0.98 %     1.04 %     1.31 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     39.12 %     88.71 %     102.67 %     97.76 %     76.77 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.18 %     1.19 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     1.18 %
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans     0.02 %     -0.01 %     -0.03 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Liquidity and capital ratios:                                        
Net loans to deposits     103.27 %     104.20 %     113.71 %     112.48 %     111.27 %
Average loans to average deposits     105.49 %     111.83 %     114.54 %     113.30 %     115.79 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.77 %     11.11 %     11.69 %     11.99 %     12.39 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.29 %     14.45 %     14.30 %     14.67 %     15.33 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     12.16 %     13.26 %     13.13 %     13.48 %     15.15 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets     12.16 %     13.26 %     13.13 %     13.48 %     15.15 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.74 %     11.56 %     11.80 %     12.08 %     12.58 %
                                         

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more