First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC: CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.7 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $1.2 million and basic earnings per common share of $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, “Measured balance sheet growth during the first quarter was highlighted by calculated increases in both loans and investment securities, redeploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets, with a risk profile consistent with our underwriting standards. While our average yield on interest earning assets and average cost on interest bearing liabilities remained relatively stable as compared to the first quarter of 2024, on a linked quarter basis the average yield on interest earning assets increased by nine basis points and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased by nine basis points resulting in a thirteen basis point increase in our net interest margin and a thirteen basis point increase in our return on average assets in the comparative quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The continued success of our stock repurchase plan, coupled with improving profitability, is reflected in the increase in book value by $0.08/share since year end 2024 and $0.34/share since March 31, 2024.”

Continuing, Mr. Mindiak remarked that, “From an asset quality perspective, one large loan of $21.0 million migrated into non-accrual status during the first quarter, however, a contract is in place to remediate this facility which is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2025. While a degree of uncertainty has permeated the marketplace as a result of certain prospective economic, regulatory and geopolitical headwinds which remain an on-going challenge to navigate, we will endeavor to continue to execute our strategies with prudence and forethought in an effort to increase franchise and shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

Total interest income increased by $1.4 million or 7.4% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 9.5% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in interest-bearing liabilities.

Total deposits increased by $96.9 million or 8.8% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024.

The annualized return on average total assets increased by twelve basis points to 0.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.32% at March 31, 2024.

The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 3.93% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.54% at March 31, 2024.

The book value per common share was $8.47 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.13 at March 31, 2024.

Net interest margin increased thirteen basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.33% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.20% as of December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $30.9 million or 2.0% to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total investment securities and total loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $48.1 million or 36.3% to $84.3 million at March 31, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan closings and the purchases of investment securities during the first quarter of 2025.

Total investment securities increased by $65.6 million or 58.5% to $177.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $69.3 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $1.3 million in redemptions and $2.4 million in mortgage-backed security amortization.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $17.1 million or 1.4% to $1.24 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans, and construction loans increased $8.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $1.8 million, $1.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $78,000 to $14.8 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $14.7 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $27.1 million or 2.3% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Within the components of total deposits, time deposits increased $33.6 million, savings deposits increased $9.9 million, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $7.0 million, partially offset by decreases of $10.8 million in NOW deposits, $7.9 million in money market account deposits and $4.6 million in brokered deposits.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $1.8 million or 1.1% to $170.4 million at March 31, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to $4.1 million in repurchases of common stock, offset by increases of $1.7 million in retained earnings and $713,000 in additional paid-in-capital. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 653,000 shares for approximately $4.1 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $382,000 or 4.6% to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $1.4 million as a result of an increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.0 million as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income increased by $1.4 million or 7.4% to $20.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $19.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, decreased $289,000 or 1.6% to $17.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from a decline in the average balance of loans receivable of $9.9 million or 0.8% to $1.24 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, unchanged year over year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased by $338,000 or 51.6% to $993,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $655,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks of $43.7 million or 80.7% to $97.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $54.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.3 million or 231.0% to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $561,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of investment securities portfolio increased by $81.8 million or 117.2% to $151.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $69.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 168 basis points to 4.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 3.22% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $63,000 or 40.1% to $220,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $157,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average yield of 128 basis points to 9.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 8.06% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 9.5% to $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $118.6 million or 11.0%, to $1.20 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $1.08 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Despite the increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $85.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $33.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $83,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $7,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors for the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $51,000 on corporate securities held-to-maturity, a $19,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $13,000 provision for credit losses on loans. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at March 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin decreased by six basis points to 2.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities of $118.6 million to $1.20 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $1.08 billion three months ended March 31, 2024, despite a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by an increase in average balance of interest earning assets of $117.3 million to $1.50 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.39 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $872,000 or 167.0% to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $522,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $764,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have decreased $14,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $102,000 or 53.4% to $293,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $191,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $47,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $51,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $638,000 or 8.8% to $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $238,000 or 5.3% to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to new positions appointed to assist in the growth of the Bank and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $245,000 or 26.9% to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $912,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to additional lease expense related to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $23,000 or 29.5% to $55,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $78,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Data processing expense increased by $57,000 or 20.0% to $342,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $285,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of adding new services and annual cost increases. FDIC insurance assessment increased $26,000 or 13.3% to $221,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $195,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate. Other operating expenses increased by $79,000 or 10.5% to $828,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $749,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to minor increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses.

The income tax provision increased by $22,000 or 5.8% to $403,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $381,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year. In addition, the effective tax yield declined year over year as a result of a reduction in New York state tax apportionment. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 19.4% compared to 24.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $78,000 to $14.8 million or 1.18% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $14.7 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, and $14.6 million or 1.18% at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company added a $13,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net recoveries of $65,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the quarter, changes in the allowance for credit losses are adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $37.9 million or 3.02% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of gross loans at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased by $21.3 million or 128.0% from December 31, 2024, as a result of one commercial real estate loan in the amount of approximately $21.0 million which was placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2025. A contract is in place to remediate this facility which is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 39.1% of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please visit our website https://www.firstcommercebk.com/ or contact our offices at 732-364-0032.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank’s investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 2,052 $ 1,790 $ 262 14.6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 82,285 130,690 (48,405 ) -37.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 84,337 132,480 (48,143 ) -36.3 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 26,789 300 26,489 8829.7 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 151,258 112,107 39,151 34.9 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (249 ) (198 ) (51 ) 25.8

% Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 151,009 111,909 39,100 34.9

% Total investment securities 177,798 112,209 65,589 58.5 % Restricted stock 9,483 9,348 135 1.4 % Loans receivable 1,256,247 1,239,031 17,216 1.4 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,834 ) (14,756 ) (78 ) 0.5 % Net loans receivable 1,241,413 1,224,275 17,138 1.4 % Premises and equipment, net 10,338 17,059 (6,721 ) -39.4 % Right-of-use asset 18,201 16,085 2,116 13.2 % Accrued interest receivable 6,541 5,829 712 12.2 % Bank owned life insurance 26,951 26,711 240 0.9 % Deferred tax asset, net 3,031 3,076 (45 ) -1.5 % Other assets 3,890 4,053 (163 ) -4.0 % Total assets $ 1,581,983 $ 1,551,125 $ 30,858 2.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 164,686 $ 157,684 $ 7,002 4.4 % Interest-bearing 1,037,393 1,017,254 20,139 2.0 % Total Deposits 1,202,079 1,174,938 27,141 2.3 % Borrowings 178,000 175,000 3,000 1.7 % Accrued interest payable 1,970 1,913 57 3.0 % Lease liability 18,968 16,773 2,195 13.1 % Other liabilities 10,544 10,232 312 3.1 % Total liabilities 1,411,561 1,378,856 32,705 2.4 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 90,270 89,557 713 0.8 % Retained earnings 106,641 104,965 1,676 1.6 % Treasury stock (26,360 ) (22,253 ) (4,107 ) 18.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129 ) - (129 ) -100.0 % Total stockholders' equity 170,422 172,269 (1,847 ) -1.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,581,983 $ 1,551,125 $ 30,858 2.0 % Shares issued 24,243,030 23,995,390 Shares outstanding 20,130,474 20,536,214 Treasury shares 4,112,556 3,459,176





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 17,388 $ 17,677 $ (289 ) -1.6 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 182 68 114 167.6 % Held-to-maturity 1,675 493 1,182 239.8 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 993 655 338 51.6 % Restricted stock dividends 220 157 63 40.1 % Total interest and dividend income 20,458 19,050 1,408 7.4 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,731 9,052 679 7.5 % Borrowings 2,106 1,759 347 19.7 % Total interest expense 11,837 10,811 1,026 9.5 % Net interest income 8,621 8,239 382 4.6 % Provision for credit losses 13 124 (111 ) -89.5 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses 19 (119 ) 138 -116.0 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 51 2 49 2450.0

% Total provision for credit losses 83 7 76 1085.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 8,538 8,232 306 3.7 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 293 191 102 53.4 % Bank owned life insurance income 240 234 6 2.6 % Other income 861 97 764 787.6 % Total non-interest income 1,394 522 872 167.0 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,740 4,502 238 5.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,157 912 245 26.9 % Advertising and marketing 55 78 (23 ) -29.5 % Professional fees 512 496 16 3.2 % Data processing expense 342 285 57 20.0 % FDIC insurance assessment 221 195 26 13.3 % Other operating expenses 828 749 79 10.5 % Total non-interest expenses 7,855 7,217 638 8.8 % Income before income taxes 2,077 1,537 540 35.1 % Income tax provision 403 381 22 5.8 % Net income $ 1,674 $ 1,156 $ 518 44.8 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 60.0 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.08 0.05 0.03 60.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,392 22,600 (2,208 ) -9.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,435 22,930 (2,495 ) -10.9 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended March 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 97,808 $ 993 4.12 % $ 54,138 $ 655 4.86 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 11,672 182 6.25 % 9,054 68 2.99 % Held-to-maturity 139,935 1,675 4.79 % 60,731 493 3.25 % Total investment securities 151,607 1,857 4.90 % 69,785 561 3.22 % Restricted stock 9,433 220 9.34 % 7,779 157 8.06 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 881 7 3.16 % 372 2 2.42 % Home equity loans 2,384 50 8.52 % 2,948 59 8.11 % Construction loans 104,991 2,057 7.84 % 115,401 2,529 8.67 % Commercial loans 42,935 845 7.87 % 36,192 736 8.04 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,060,105 13,936 5.26 % 1,056,058 13,664 5.12 % Residential mortgage loans 11,598 136 4.76 % 14,873 174 4.71 % SBA loans 21,131 357 6.75 % 28,037 513 7.24 % Total loans receivable 1,244,025 17,388 5.67 % 1,253,881 17,677 5.67 % Total interest-earning assets 1,502,873 20,458 5.52 % 1,385,583 19,050 5.53 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,800 ) (14,485 ) Cash on hand 1,927 1,906 Other assets 67,951 59,935 Total non-interest-earning assets 55,078 47,356 Total assets $ 1,557,951 $ 1,432,939 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 77,377 $ 404 2.12 % $ 53,428 $ 225 1.69 % NOW accounts 8,629 62 2.91 % 38,092 322 3.40 % Money market accounts 258,121 2,107 3.31 % 210,400 1,748 3.34 % Savings accounts 39,467 195 2.00 % 29,145 29 0.40 % Certificates of deposit 486,298 5,125 4.27 % 506,261 5,465 4.34 % Brokered CDs 154,957 1,838 4.81 % 102,213 1,263 4.97 % Borrowings 176,878 2,106 4.83 % 143,553 1,759 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,201,727 $ 11,837 3.99 % 1,083,092 $ 10,811 4.01 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 154,448 143,325 Other liabilities 29,196 23,291 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 183,644 166,616 Stockholders' equity 172,580 183,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,557,951 $ 1,432,939 Net interest spread 1.53 % 1.52 % Net interest margin $ 8,621 2.33 % $ 8,239 2.39 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 20,458 $ 19,672 $ 20,149 $ 19,793 $ 19,050 Interest expense 11,837 11,706 11,785 11,451 10,811 Net interest income 8,621 7,966 8,364 8,342 8,239 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 83 (55 ) 54 300 7 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 8,538 8,021 8,310 8,042 8,232 Non-interest income 1,394 412 582 562 522 Non-interest expense 7,855 7,117 7,524 7,230 7,217 Income before income tax expense 2,077 1,316 1,368 1,374 1,537 Income tax expense 403 167 240 287 381 Net income $ 1,674 $ 1,149 $ 1,128 $ 1,087 $ 1,156 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Earnings per share - diluted 0.08 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.05 Cash dividends declared - - - - 0.04 Book value at period end 8.47 8.39 8.31 8.19 8.13 Shares outstanding at period end 20,130 20,536 20,780 21,489 22,146 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,392 20,552 21,164 21,641 22,600 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,435 20,612 21,387 21,898 22,930 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,581,983 $ 1,551,125 $ 1,476,252 $ 1,467,517 $ 1,452,419 Investment securities, available-for-sale 26,789 300 7,748 8,337 8,758 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 151,009 111,909 73,977 74,109 61,483 Total loans 1,256,247 1,239,031 1,262,481 1,260,236 1,244,357 Allowance for credit losses (14,834 ) (14,756 ) (14,869 ) (14,922 ) (14,628 ) Total deposits 1,202,079 1,174,938 1,097,165 1,107,159 1,105,161 Stockholders' equity 170,422 172,269 172,642 175,933 179,963 Common cash dividends - - - - 904 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.44 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.32 % Return on average stockholders' equity 3.93 % 2.65 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.54 % Dividend payout ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A 78.21 % Average yield on earning assets 5.52 % 5.43 % 5.66 % 5.64 % 5.53 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.18 % 4.12 % 4.01 % Net interest margin 2.33 % 2.20 % 2.35 % 2.38 % 2.39 % Efficiency ratio 78.43 % 84.95 % 84.10 % 81.19 % 82.37 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.36 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.04 % 1.90 % 2.04 % 1.99 % 2.03 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 3.02 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.53 % Non-performing assets to total assets 2.40 % 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 39.12 % 88.71 % 102.67 % 97.76 % 76.77 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.02 % -0.01 % -0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 103.27 % 104.20 % 113.71 % 112.48 % 111.27 % Average loans to average deposits 105.49 % 111.83 % 114.54 % 113.30 % 115.79 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.77 % 11.11 % 11.69 % 11.99 % 12.39 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.29 % 14.45 % 14.30 % 14.67 % 15.33 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.16 % 13.26 % 13.13 % 13.48 % 15.15 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 12.16 % 13.26 % 13.13 % 13.48 % 15.15 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.74 % 11.56 % 11.80 % 12.08 % 12.58 %

