Governor General Sir David Vunagi paid farewell courtesy call to King Charles III

His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Governor General of Solomon Islands and Lady Vunagi, paid their final farewell courtesy call on Tuesday 4 June to His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

During the farewell courtesy call in-person, the Governor General of Solomon Islands, had the opportunity to also present to His Majesty the Star of Solomon Islands, the highest award in the Order of Solomon Islands Honours and Awards system. Her Majesty Late Queen Elizabeth II was the first recipient in receiving this award in 1982.

His Majesty King Charles conveyed his best wishes and honour to HE Sir David for his steadfast service and perseverance to the country, the people of Solomon Islands and Commonwealth.

While in London, Their Excellencies also met with the Solomon Islands Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Republic of France and Federal Republic of Germany and Head of Mission to the European Union, His Excellency, Mr. Moses Mose including the Melanesia Mission United Kingdom (MMUK).

Sir David Vunagi, the Governor General of Solomon Islands, accompanied by his wife Lady Mary Vunagi, during a private audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 4, 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sir David Vunagi, the Governor General of Solomon Islands, accompanied by his wife Lady Mary Vunagi, during a private audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 4, 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Star of the Solomon Islands, their highest honour (which had been previously received by Queen Elizabeth II), which was presented to King Charles III during a private audience with Sir David Vunagi, the Governor General of Solomon Islands, and his wife Lady Mary Vunagi, at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 4, 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

GCU Press