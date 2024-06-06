Automation Workz Hosts Critical Review of the “West Michigan Titanium Triangle Report
The exponential growth of Electric Vehicle and semiconductor industry investments provides underserved populations an opportunity to leapfrog into higher-paying careers.”BATTLE CREEK, MI, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation Workz is pleased to invite community leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to an exclusive event aimed at dissecting and discussing the pivotal "WEST MICHIGAN TITANIUM TRIANGLE – SHIFTING AFRICAN AMERICANS INTO HIGH-TECH DRIVE" report. This event will take place on
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Kingdom Builders Worldwide,
50 Spencer St.
Battle Creek, MI 49014
This report, supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, offers key insights into the current landscape and future opportunities for African Americans in high-tech industries, with a focus on the West Michigan Titanium Triangle region.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Chips and Science Act, totaling over $77 billion, are projected to stimulate nearly $250 billion in investments, creating millions of high-paying jobs in emerging technological fields such as System Integration, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Big Data, Autonomous Robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Augmented Reality, Cybersecurity, Simulations/Video Gaming, and Additive Manufacturing.
Michigan's recent gains, derived from these acts, include three electric battery factories and one semiconductor factory between Benton Harbor, Big Rapids, and Jackson, (West Michigan Titanium Triangle) with Battle Creek centrally positioned in this burgeoning tech corridor. "The exponential growth of Electric Vehicle and semiconductor industry investments provides underserved populations an opportunity to leapfrog into higher-paying careers," said Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz.
KEY INSIGHTS TO BE DISCUSSED:
1. ECONOMIC IMPACT OF BLACK BUYING POWER: Michigan's Black buying power has shown remarkable growth despite demographic challenges, increasing from $14.2 billion in 1990 to a projected $53 billion by 2026.
2. LIVING WAGE DISPARITY: A large percentage of Black households in the West Michigan Titanium Triangle live below the thriving or surviving lifestyle wage, highlighting the urgent need for economic uplift.
3. EDUCATIONAL AND WAGE DISCREPANCIES: Even with comparable bachelor's degree attainment rates, African Americans in the region earn significantly less than their counterparts from other ethnic groups.
4. INEFFECTIVENESS OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS: Current workforce development programs have not effectively transitioned African Americans into high-paying, high-quality tech jobs.
Automation Workz invites you to join this critical conversation, contribute your insights, and explore strategies for empowering African Americans to thrive in the high-tech industry. This event represents a significant step towards fostering an inclusive and prosperous future for all Michiganders. RSVP HERE: .
Automation Workz is a tech reskilling firm training front-liners in AI & data analytics, cybersecurity ops, network engineering, and Internet of Things, increasing their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Approximately 30% of its graduates are employed in the tech field, earning over $80,000 annually with its highest graduate, earning $166,000 annually. This success has earned Automation Workz Institute, Inc. a place on the Intelligent.com Top 10 US Cybersecurity Boot camp list 2022 and 2023.
Ida Byrd-Hill
Automation Workz
+1 313-444-4885
