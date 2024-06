Medical Clothing Market Poised to Reach USD 96.4 Billion by 2031 : Market Dynamics and Growth Trends

Medical Clothing Market

The medical clothing market was valued at $42.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $96.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The Medical Clothing Market Trends such as an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and rise in healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the Medical Clothing Market Size.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031, the medical clothing industry, which was valued at $42.4 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $96.4 billion by 2031.

The study offers a thorough segmentation of the worldwide market for medical apparel according to end user, product, usage, and geography. For the benefit of market participants, investors, and stakeholders, the research examines each segment and its sub-segments to determine which are the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing. To assist market participants in determining the necessary actions to achieve growth, the study provides market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segments.

Almost four-fifths of the global medical clothing market was accounted for by the health worker segment in 2021, which contributed the greatest share based on consumption. This segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. From 2022 to 2031, the patients segment is anticipated to exhibit the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

Considering the end user, the hospitals and clinics sector accounted for over three-fifths of the global market in 2021 and is predicted to continue to dominate by 2031. Furthermore, over the course of the projection period, this category is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR of 8.5%. The study also covers other topics, such as ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of geographic share, North America accounted for about two-fifths of the worldwide market for medical clothes in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its lead by 2031. Nonetheless, throughout the course of the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR of 9.4%. The study also examines regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

On the basis of product, the surgical drape segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on usage, the patient segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on end user, the hospitals segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical clothing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Medical Clothing Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the medical clothing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical clothing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Narang Medical Limited

CHEROKEE UNIFORMS

Smith+Nephew

BARCO UNIFORMS

Carhartt, Inc

Cardinal Health Inc.

Landau Uniforms

Vestex protects

3M

Medline Industries, Inc

