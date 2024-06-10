Elephas Announces Groundbreaking Update: Introducing Multi-AI Provider Integration and Offline AI Functionality

Elephas Multi AI Providers

Elephas unveils a major update with multi-AI provider integration and offline functionality, revolutionizing the AI experience for Mac, iPhone and iPad users

Offline functionality allows our users to leverage AI without an internet connection, and without the risk of their data being mined by large AI companies like Open AI.” — Ayush Chaturvedi, Co-Founder and CMO of Elephas

CHENNAI, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephas, the leading AI writing assistant and a premier AI app for Apple’s Mac operating system, has announced a groundbreaking update designed to provide users with unprecedented flexibility and control over their AI experience. This update introduces multi-AI provider integration and seamless offline functionality, significantly enhancing Elephas' capability to cater to its diverse user base.

Power of Choice: Multi-AI Provider Integration -

Elephas now extends beyond a single AI engine, allowing users to leverage the strengths of various AI providers, including industry leaders such as Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, and Groq.

This integration enables writers to customise their experience based on specific writing styles, project requirements, and personal preferences.

“We understand that writers have unique voices and needs,” says Kamban, Founder and CEO of Elephas.

“By integrating multiple AI providers, Elephas empowers users to experiment and discover the perfect AI partner for their needs. Many of our users were concerned about relying on a single large company like Open AI for their AI assistance, now they have the power of choice, and can go beyond just Open AI ”

Privacy-Focused AI, Anytime, Anywhere: Robust Offline Mode and Secure LLMs

The new update also introduces a robust offline mode and privacy-friendly language models (LLMs), enabling users to harness AI capabilities without an internet connection. This enhancement ensures seamless writing while prioritising user privacy. Users can now confidently utilise AI tools, knowing their data remains secure and will not be used by major corporations like OpenAI or Google for training their models.

“We recognize the importance of flexibility,” says Ayush, Co-Founder and CMO of Elephas. “Offline functionality ensures uninterrupted creativity, allowing our users to leverage AI without an internet connection, and without the risk of their data being mined by large AI companies like Open AI.”



Enhanced Super Chat with Integrated Web Search -

The update further strengthens Elephas' Super Chat feature with integrated web search capabilities. Users can now seamlessly access and incorporate relevant online information directly within the Super Chat interface, streamlining the research and writing process.

About Elephas

Elephas is a powerful AI writing assistant designed to support knowledge workers from alll walks of life. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and a user-friendly interface, Elephas helps users overcome writer's block, generate high-quality content, and streamline their AI workflows. All within the familiar interface of their Mac, iPhone and iPad.

It is used by thousands of users from across the world and from across industries. It's customer base includes knowledge workers like academics, researchers, teachers, lawyers, accountants and even healthcare providers.

Download the latest version of Elephas from its website.

Check out more information about this release from Elephas release notes page

Stay updated on the latest features of Elephas by following their blog