Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,698 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Issues Notice of Violation and Order to Unlicensed Care Home

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF VIOLATION AND ORDER TO UNLICENSED CARE HOME

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 5, 2024                                                                                                   24-073

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Emalyn Esteban, and or Emmy’s Care Home, LLC, for operating an unlicensed adult residential care home (ARCH) 94-382 Kaholo Street, Mililani, Hawaiʻi.

Esteban formerly operated an ARCH at the Kaholo Street location until July 31, 2022. OHCA investigated after the closure and discovered that Esteban was still operating without a valid ARCH license.

An ARCH is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family, who require at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but who do not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility. Hawai‘i law requires all adult residential care homes to be licensed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the individuals in those homes.

Esteban is required to cease and desist operation of her unlicensed ARCH and pay an administrative penalty of $117,000, based on $1,000 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation — a total of 117 days from January 29, 2024 to May 24, 2024 — calculated from the date of a notice of non-renewal of licensure to the date when all of the residents were transferred out of the unlicensed facility.

Esteban has 20 days from the date of receipt of the NOVO to submit a written request for a hearing, or the NOVO will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

# # #

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
808-586-4445
[email protected]

You just read:

News Release – DOH Issues Notice of Violation and Order to Unlicensed Care Home

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more