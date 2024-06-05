Updated w/ Video* MPD Seeking to Identify a Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting of a man in Northwest.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at approximately 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a man in the road with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim was previously identified as 34-year-old Maurice Downing, of Northwest, D.C.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/x3E_VoPy1gg

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24080821

###