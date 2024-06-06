Gov. Cooper Proclaims DeafBlind Awareness Month 2024

In an ongoing effort to encourage increased awareness, understanding and recognition of the many contributions made by DeafBlind North Carolinians, Gov. Cooper has proclaimed June 2024 as DeafBlind Awareness Month. DeafBlind refers to the approximately 84,000 people in North Carolina who have combined hearing and vision loss.

"There is a vibrant community of DeafBlind individuals living throughout North Carolina – they are our friends, neighbors and coworkers and I am thrilled that the month of June has been set aside to honor their contributions to our communities,” said Jan Withers, Director of NCDHHS Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. “We learn so much from one another in this community on how to live fully in our society. That is why we at the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DSDHH) have dedicated ourselves to educating and supporting all North Carolinians in fully engaging this vital community."

The DeafBlind population is a diverse group of people having a combination of hearing and vision loss in various degrees. Hearing loss can range from mild to profound and types of vision loss can range from requiring large print to read, to being legally blind, to having no light perception and being totally blind. Other factors can contribute to vision loss such as visual field loss, sensitivity to light, night blindness, color blindness and contrast sensitivity issues.

North Carolina encourages the full inclusion of people with multi-sensory disabilities in their communities, workplaces, and recreational and entertainment spaces. The access and opportunities are made possible by the development of self-advocacy skills and effective use of resources, which include adaptive technologies and support service providers.