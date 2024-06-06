Pride Events and Resources Available at the Start of Pride Month

Gov. Cooper has proclaimed June LGBTQ+ Pride Month and NCDHHS joins the nation in celebrating our LGBTQ+ community. As we prepare for Pride month and Pride celebrations through the fall, we want to alert Pride event organizers and attendees of available health resources to celebrate safely and protect their sexual health.

Pride Month is celebrated nationwide each year in June, but events to celebrate Pride happen through October. NCDHHS has developed a Pride Events and Resources website for pride event attendees and event organizers, including where to find mpox vaccines, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, PrEP, and informative videos. Users can also find a list of 2024 Pride events and versions in the Pride Resources page in Spanish.

Take PRIDE in your sexual health. Prioritize your sexual health by practicing safer sex practices, learning more about STIs and how to prevent them, getting tested, and getting vaccinated against mpox. Left untreated, STIs can lead to an increased risk of HIV transmission, long-term pelvic/abdominal pain, infertility, pregnancy complications and other serious health problems. Go to the Take Pride Now webpage to learn more about protecting your sexual health.

Photos below from the Pride event in Wilson on June 1.

Attendees at the Wilson Pride event.

