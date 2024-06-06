Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,051 in the last 365 days.

Pride Events and Resources Available at the Start of Pride Month

Gov. Cooper has proclaimed June LGBTQ+ Pride Month and NCDHHS joins the nation in celebrating our LGBTQ+ community. As we prepare for Pride month and Pride celebrations through the fall, we want to alert Pride event organizers and attendees of available health resources to celebrate safely and protect their sexual health. 

Pride Month is celebrated nationwide each year in June, but events to celebrate Pride happen through October. NCDHHS has developed a Pride Events and Resources website for pride event attendees and event organizers, including where to find mpox vaccines, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, PrEP, and informative videos. Users can also find a list of 2024 Pride events and versions in the Pride Resources page in Spanish

Take PRIDE in your sexual health. Prioritize your sexual health by practicing safer sex practices, learning more about STIs and how to prevent them, getting tested, and getting vaccinated against mpox. Left untreated, STIs can lead to an increased risk of HIV transmission, long-term pelvic/abdominal pain, infertility, pregnancy complications and other serious health problems. Go to the Take Pride Now webpage to learn more about protecting your sexual health.

Photos below from the Pride event in Wilson on June 1. 

Attendees at the Wilson Pride event. 
Attendees at the Wilson Pride event. 
Attendees at the Wilson Pride event. 
NCDHHS and Alliance of AIDS Services employees attending the Wilson Pride event. 

You just read:

Pride Events and Resources Available at the Start of Pride Month

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more