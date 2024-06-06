Elevating Skate Culture: Canada Skateboard and OVO Launch Collection for 2024 Olympics
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Skateboard, the national governing body for skateboarding and lifestyle brand October's Very Own (OVO) are excited to unveil the official uniforms for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Fay DeFazio Ebert, Samantha Secours and Cordano Russel in the new OVO x Canada Skateboard Collection for 2024 Olympics
[Hagan McCreath, Executive Director, Canada Skateboard]
"This exciting partnership reflects our relentless dedication to 'Keep Pushing' Canadian skateboarding onto the global stage. Pairing Paris, synonymous with fashion, and OVO, a Canadian-born lifestyle brand with a worldwide presence, perfectly aligns with our National Team's aspirations.
Our athletes will proudly wear their OVO-designed Olympic uniforms at the 2024 Paris Games, symbolizing our commitment to achieving excellence. Through this collaboration, we embrace our distinctive style and determination, transcending cultural barriers in Canadian skateboarding and inspiring future generations."
The Canada Skateboard x OVO collection will feature co-branded varsity jackets, hoodies, and T-shirts adorned with OVO's iconic owl alongside the Canada Skateboard logo. This limited-edition collection combines classic silhouettes with clean lines to inspire a new generation of skateboarders and fans.
Ahead of the official launch, visuals featuring team members Cordano Russell, Samantha Secours and Fay DeFazio Ebert will be released. The images will showcase them wearing the collection as they gear up to qualify.
[Oliver El-Khatib, CEO, October’s Very Own]
“OVO has always been about creating your own path. This partnership speaks to our shared values and celebrates these athletes, who are trailblazers in their own right. As someone who grew up skateboarding, it’s inspiring to see this generation of skaters recognized at the highest level.”
The partnership between Canada Skateboard and OVO marks a significant moment in skateboarding and Canadian sports. OVO's signature style and cultural impact will help grow skateboarding in Canada, inspiring the next generation of skateboarders and providing opportunities for the National Team to show the world what they can do.
Unveiling the Canada Skateboard uniform is just the beginning of the Olympic journey. OVO's partnership with Canada Skateboard will highlight the athletes and elevate skateboarding as the team prepares for their Olympic debut.
[Annie Guglia, President, Canada Skateboard]
“As a skateboarder and Olympian, I know how important it is to feel good in what you wear, especially when all eyes are on you. I’m beyond excited that the team will have a uniform that they can wear proudly, that showcases their unique styles, and that will make them shine even brighter in Paris. Look good, feel good!”
The Canada Skateboard x OVO collection will be available through OVO's website and at select retail locations across Canada. A portion of the proceeds will be reinvested into Canada Skateboard, supporting our athletes and the development of skateboarding nationwide.
High-resolution images and additional media resources are available upon request.
About Canada Skateboard:
Canada Skateboard is the national sport governing body for skateboarding in Canada. With a mission to support, promote and grow skateboarding in the country, Canada Skateboard supports athletes, organizes events, and represents Canadian skateboarding on the global stage.
About OVO:
October’s Very Own is a global lifestyle and apparel brand. It was founded in Toronto by a group of artists, entrepreneurs, and friends with a common goal: to create their own influence and embrace where they’re from. They strive to partner with and empower individuals, groups, and brands that share their vision.
Emanuele Barbier
Canada Skateboard
emanuele@canadaskateboard.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube