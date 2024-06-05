PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Bong Go cites more investments in health facilities as he lauds Sta. Catalina Super Health Center groundbreaking in Negros Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's health advocacy remains as he supported the successful groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, on Monday, June 3. His Malasakit Team joined the ceremony with Mayor Peve Ligan, Vice Mayor Karl Patrick Jardiniano, Municipal Health Officer Neil Velarde - Municipal Health Officer, and Department of Health Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas. In a video message, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that it is part of his commitment to ensure that the poor, especially those in far-flung areas, have convenient access to basic healthcare. For this reason, the senator continues to push for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including six in Negros Oriental. Go then elaborated that the Super Health Centers are designed as medium-sized polyclinics that aim to decongest hospitals and mitigate worsening health concerns at the grassroots through early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth. "Itong mga Super Health Centers na ito, layunin po talaga na mas ilapit sa ating mga kababayan ang mga serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno, lalo na po sa mga liblib na lugar, para hindi niyo na po kailangan lumayo pa," explained Go in his speech. "Sabi ko nga, now is the time to really invest in our healthcare system. Umaasa ako na ito ang huling pandemya sa ating buhay pero ang totoo hindi natin alam kung kailan dadating ang susunod," he expressed. The center will offer various health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. During the event, the Go's Malasakit Team provided tokens, such as grocery packs, basketballs, and volleyballs, to barangay health workers who attended. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. Considering how the pandemic became an eye-opener for the government to strengthen its healthcare system, Go refiled Senate Bill No. 195, which seeks to establish the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and SBN 196, which seeks to establish the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines. The CDC is envisioned to be the lead agency for developing communicable disease control and prevention initiatives. It will primarily control the introduction and spread of infectious diseases in the country. Some of its primary functions will include policy and standards development, disease detection and surveillance, data collection and analytics, public health communications, and research and evidence synthesis. Meanwhile, VIP will serve as the principal laboratory of the country in providing virology laboratory investigations, research, and technical coordination of the entire network of virology laboratories nationwide. The proposed bill will provide guidelines for establishing and operating testing, reference, and biosafety Levels 1, 2, 3, and 4 research laboratories throughout the country.