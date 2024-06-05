Submit Release
The centennial celebration of a school desegregation case

A unanimous court ruled in favor of a 15-year-old Native American girl — Alice Piper — and her parents who were challenging the Big Pine School District’s refusal to admit her and other Native children to its new school. The District unsuccessfully insisted that she was required to attend a separate “Indian school” instead. The commemorative event took place in Big Pine, located in Inyo County, east of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

