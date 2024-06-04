California expands summer meal access for children

WHY THIS MATTERS: SUN Bucks will provide $120 per child, which is equivalent to $40 per month, during the three months schools are typically closed during the summer – helping reduce food insecurity and making nutrition more reliably available to families and kids who need support.

MAKING IT EASIER ON CALIFORNIANS: Children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals through a school meal application or an alternative income form, or who receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Medi-Cal, are automatically enrolled. California is one of the first states in the nation to launch this new food program and get money to families.

HOW WE GOT HERE: In December 2022, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which created a new, permanent Summer EBT program for states to provide food benefits to families with school-age children and low-incomes, beginning in 2024. In July 2023, California passed Assembly Bill 120, establishing the CDSS as the lead implementing agency, in partnership with the CDE, to maximize Summer EBT program participation for summer 2024.

ADDITIONAL CALIFORNIA ACTION: In addition to SUN Bucks, the Summer Meal Programs provide opportunities for children in need to access meals during the summer months. Families can locate summer meal sites in their communities using the CA Meals for Kids App or by visiting the Summer Meal Service Sites webpage.

BIGGER PICTURE: California has a long-standing commitment to fighting hunger. During the 2022-2023 school year, California became the first state to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for school children. The CDSS supports delivery of CalFresh food benefits to families in need, Disaster CalFresh benefits for victims of natural disasters, emergency food resources to local communities, and other nutrition services to ensure the health and well-being of all Californians. The Department also supported the delivery of Pandemic EBT and CalFresh Emergency Allotments to help meet nutrition needs during the pandemic.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PROGRAM HERE