Space Force Association Announces Second Annual Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL
Infinity is proud to support the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference, the premier industry event in support of the United States Space Force and our Guardians.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference on December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL. This exclusive event, serving as both an incubator and accelerator, brings together today's top organizations to shape tomorrow's most critical spacepower innovations. Participants will gain valuable insights into:
— Dan Jaworowski, President, Infinity Systems Engineering
+Upcoming space missions
+Emerging challenges in the space domain
+Opportunities to ensure a safer and more secure future in space
The SFA Spacepower Conference convenes Guardians, military leaders, and industry innovators passionate about maintaining the United States' position as the preeminent space power. This year's event offers attendees a unique chance to:
+Engage with thought leaders through powerful panels and first-of-its-kind keynotes
+Witness cutting-edge training showcases and thrilling entertainment
+Explore premier exhibits and activations, including interactive displays featuring the latest space technology
+Network with industry luminaries, venture capitalists, and pioneering brands
SFA is proud to welcome the following companies as SFA Spacepower Conference '24 sponsors and as SFA corporate members: Auria, LLC, By Light, Redwire Space, SpaceWERX, Moog, Hitachi Vantara Federal, Integrity ISR, Advanced Space, LeoLabs, General Atomics and Infinity Systems Engineering. "This event would not be possible without our dedicated sponsors and SFA Members," said Bill Woolf, SFA CEO, and Founder. "Their commitment to furthering the development of U.S. Spacepower aligns perfectly with the SFA's core mission. Together, we can work to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of spacepower research and defense."
SFA sponsor Infinity Systems Engineering a company that specializes in supporting aerospace and defense systems within Government sectors is exhibiting a SFA Spacepower Conference conference. The company's president, Dan Jaworowski, said “Infinity is proud to support the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference, the premier industry event in support of the United States Space Force and our Guardians. The chance to engage with decision-makers from across the USSF and industry is secondary to the opportunity to hear from our Guardians. The SFA Spacepower Conference helps us all shape the future of our defense in space". Infinity is known for an unparalleled depth of insight into Space Operations, Payload Integration, and System Sustainment. It ensures that the government and teammates increase the velocity of fielding new capabilities and reduces the sustainment cost.
Space is not just vital to our everyday lives, but its security is paramount for our future. The SFA Spacepower Conference is not just an event, it's your invitation to be a key player in shaping the future of space, not just a spectator. Sponsorship and exhibitor space are limited to SFA corporate members. For information on SFA membership and SFA Spacepower Conference sponsorship, contact Lisa at membership@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
