Meratas and LendKey Partner to Simplify Private Student Loan Selection for Students

Meratas & LendKey revolutionize student lending with one-stop shop for degree & skills training. Unrivaled choice & transparency for students and up-skillers.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meratas, the Student Loan Marketplace, and LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, today announced a collaboration to streamline the private loan selection process for students seeking financing for educational and personal expenses.

Meratas' embedded lending platform, combined with LendKey's extensive network of lenders, empowers students with an unparalleled one-stop shop to pre-qualify for private loans from dozens of reputable lenders through a single, universal application. This partnership marks a significant stride in Meratas' mission to democratize access to educational financing and provide transparency and simplicity in student lending.

Benefits for Students:

• Effortless Comparison: Explore and compare loan options from a diverse range of lenders in a single location, saving time and effort.

• Streamlined Pre-Qualification: Pre-qualify for multiple loans simultaneously without impacting credit scores, enabling students to make informed decisions.

• Increased Transparency: Gain access to clear and unbiased information about each loan offer, empowering students with the knowledge they need.

• Neutral Platform: Make informed decisions with the confidence of a neutral platform focused on choice, ensuring students’ best interests are always at the forefront.

"At Meratas, we are driven by a relentless pursuit to revolutionize the way students access and secure educational financing," said Darius Goldman, Meratas Founder & CEO. "Our partnership with LendKey marks a quantum leap in our ability to provide students with an unmatched level of choice, transparency, and control in their pursuit of academic excellence. By harnessing the power of technology and forging strategic alliances with industry leaders like LendKey, we are not just simplifying the loan selection process—we are redefining what is possible in the realm of student empowerment."

Shared Mission for Student Success

“LendKey is proud to collaborate with Meratas in our shared mission to support student loan accessibility,” said Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey. “Meratas' innovative platform aligns perfectly with our vision of offering students a wider range of financing choices and a more streamlined loan selection process.”

This partnership signifies a commitment to both student empowerment and fostering a healthy lending ecosystem. By offering a platform with diverse loan options and unbiased information, Meratas and LendKey aim to equip students with the knowledge and resources to make informed financial decisions.

About Meratas:

Meratas is on a mission to revolutionize student financing. Through its cutting-edge dual-sided marketplace, Meratas empowers students to find and fund their education with unparalleled choice, transparency, and control. By integrating seamlessly into schools' admissions processes and leveraging data-driven insights, Meratas is not just transforming the educational financing landscape—it's redefining what's possible. With a commitment to innovation, a focus on student success, and a vision for a more equitable future, Meratas is leading the charge in making educational dreams a reality for all.

About LendKey:

LendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing network lending solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with clients by providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.

LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support. Beyond facilitating transactions, LendKey prioritizes matching student borrowers with suitable lenders and providing resources for informed borrowing decisions. Since 2009, LendKey has facilitated over $6 billion in loans, and has worked with hundreds of credit unions. Visit lendkey.com for more information.



