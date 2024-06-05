MED CDID Spearheads H2F, COSC Future-Ready Experiments

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas –

In a pivotal move to shape the future of military readiness, the Medical Capabilities Development Integration Directorate (MED CDID) has conducted groundbreaking experiments with the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) and Combat Operational Stress Control (COSC) programs. These efforts are integral to designing the Army of 2040, focusing on enhancing Soldier resilience and performance in anticipation of future multidomain operations.

From May 13 to 17, 2024, the MED CDID orchestrated the Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) Limited Objective Experiment (LOE) at the ROC Drill Facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Attended by prominent military leaders including Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, and retired Brig. Gen. Richard Ursone, the event brought together over 180 personnel from all military components. This experiment was designed not only to integrate H2F capabilities into current operations but to strategize their implementation in the dynamic and complex environments anticipated in 2040. A meticulous analysis involving four learning demands and 18 essential elements culminated in 16 preliminary insights, underpinned by 38 potential recommendations across Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF-P).

Col. James Jones, MED CDID director, emphasized the forward-looking nature of these experiments, stating, "Our goal is to ensure that the Army of 2040 is equipped with robust, holistic health and fitness strategies that support Soldier performance across all domains of warfare."

The H2F program addresses five key domains—Physical, Nutritional, Mental, Spiritual, and Sleep—each tailored to optimize Soldiers' effectiveness in future operational contexts. The experiments focused particularly on how these domains could be leveraged to maintain high performance levels during the intensive demands of multidomain operations.

Salisbury added, "These initiatives are critical as we envision the multidomain operations of the future. H2F is about preparing our Soldiers not just for today's challenges but for the evolving battlefields of tomorrow."

Similarly, in April, the Combat Operational Stress Control (COSC) Limited Objective Experiment brought together over 145 participants, including a broad spectrum of SMEs and organizational representatives. This experiment, targeting stress management techniques, identified 28 observations and 53 preliminary implications for DOTMLPF-P, providing strategic insights into enhancing Soldier resilience in joint and combined operations settings.

These experiments demonstrate the Army’s commitment to anticipating the future operational landscape, ensuring that Soldiers are prepared for the complexities of multidomain battles. The integration of holistic health strategies and stress management techniques is seen as essential in maintaining not only the physical and mental readiness but also the adaptive capabilities necessary for success in future conflicts.

As the Army continues to innovate and adapt, the outcomes from these experiments will inform ongoing and future initiatives, laying the groundwork for the holistic development of the Army of 2040. MED CDID's efforts in spearheading these strategic experiments highlight the proactive steps being taken to ensure that the future U.S. Army remains a formidable force across all domains of warfare.