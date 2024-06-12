Climate Change FAQs App Launches to Provide State and Country - Specific Climate Impact and Solutions Information
Climate Change FAQs is an AI powered app delivering both U.S. State and Country - Specific Climate Impact and Solutions Information
Climate Change FAQs delivers reliable climate impact and solutions information to the climate - curious public.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATE, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric E. Carlson is pleased to announce the launch of Climate Change FAQs (CCF), a public benefit application available at www.carbonprogress.org. Designed to deliver reliable, U.S. state-specific as well as country - level answers about the climate crisis, CCF aims to educate the public, providing information on the extent of climate impact, legislative measures, local organizations, and actionable steps individuals can take to mitigate climate impacts.
CCF targets individuals who are curious and concerned about climate change but may not yet be deeply informed on the topic. By using the simple CCF interface, users can quickly obtain valuable insights into:
• The extent of climate impact in their state or country
• State and/or national legislation addressing climate change
• Local organizations working on climate solutions
• Practical, climate-positive measures individuals can implement
Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, CCF leverages a knowledge base that extends through late 2023. As more advanced models become available, CCF will be continuously updated to ensure users receive the most current information.
Presently a privately funded voluntary effort, CCF represents Carlson’s commitment to combating climate change through education and awareness. Carlson’s objective is to donate this app to an public benefit organization that can maintain and enhance its functionality.
For more information, please visit www.carbonprogress.org.
About Eric E. Carlson
Eric E. Carlson is a dedicated climate advocate based in Kirkland, Washington. His professional background and commitment to environmental issues have driven the development of Climate Change FAQs.
