edYOU and UAB Football Announce Revolutionary Partnership to Enhance Student-Athlete Success.
edYOU, a leading AI technology company, announces its partnership with UAB Football, transforming the landscape of student-athlete learning and wellness.
I was blown away with what edYOU can do for my athletes in sports, wellness and academics.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This revolutionary partnership represents a significant advancement in UAB Football’s dedication to fostering excellence both on and off the field. By collaborating with edYOU, the program is revolutionizing the student-athlete experience, providing cutting-edge resources tailored to individual needs.
“I was blown away with what edYOU can do for my athletes in sports, wellness and academics.” Said Trent Dilfer, Superbowl champion and head coach of UAB football.
As part of this partnership, UAB Football will gain access to edYOU’s patented learning and wellness platform, featuring a live playbook, personalized and conversational sports tutoring from Eddie, their Players Pal AI companion, and continuous support from Hannah, the real-time conversational AI wellness friend, available 24/7. These resources will be integrated seamlessly into the student-athlete experience, empowering players to succeed in the classroom and balance the demands of collegiate athletics, while additionally having resources to focus on their wellness.
“I am humbled by the Superbowl champ insight only Coach Dilfer can have, to bring edYOU to his players, leading a revolution that encourages these young athletes to empower themselves, achieving their full potential both on and off the field.” Said Dr. Michael Everest, CEO of edYOU.
By creating the latest advancement in learning and wellness technology, edYOU has earned this partnership and sets a new standard for academic excellence and mental health support in collegiate athletics.
