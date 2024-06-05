Rutland Barracks / LSA, Vandalism, Unlawful Trespass and Operation without Owners Consent
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4003415 and 24B4003416
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Blake Cushing and Cpl Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at approximately 1353 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 434 Clarendon Rd, Wallingford
VIOLATION: Burglary, LSA, OOC
ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Investigation ongoing
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: 5500 Dump Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/5/2024, at approximately 1353 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of 434 Clarendon Road in Wallingford. Information provided determined a red dump truck operated by an unknown male collided with a garage at the residence and then fled the scene. Through investigation it was also determined that the residence was vandalized and unlawfully entered. A short time later, the truck was located abandoned, approximately 12 miles away in the Town of Mount Holly. After contacting the owner of the truck, state police learned the truck had been stolen from a residence in Ira earlier in the day. Investigation into the incidents continues.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
COURT ACTION:
COURT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Mark Busier
Vermont State Police
Uniform Division – Rutland Barracks
Recreational Enforcement Team
124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701
802-773-9101-w/802-585-4618-c
mark.busier@vermont.gov