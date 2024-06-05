Rutland Barracks / LSA, Vandalism, Unlawful Trespass and Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4003415 and 24B4003416

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Blake Cushing and Cpl Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at approximately 1353 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 434 Clarendon Rd, Wallingford

VIOLATION: Burglary, LSA, OOC

ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Investigation ongoing

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: 5500 Dump Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/5/2024, at approximately 1353 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of 434 Clarendon Road in Wallingford. Information provided determined a red dump truck operated by an unknown male collided with a garage at the residence and then fled the scene. Through investigation it was also determined that the residence was vandalized and unlawfully entered. A short time later, the truck was located abandoned, approximately 12 miles away in the Town of Mount Holly. After contacting the owner of the truck, state police learned the truck had been stolen from a residence in Ira earlier in the day. Investigation into the incidents continues.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION:

COURT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Mark Busier

Vermont State Police

Uniform Division – Rutland Barracks

Recreational Enforcement Team

124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701

802-773-9101-w/802-585-4618-c

mark.busier@vermont.gov