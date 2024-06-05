COFA Citizens Encouraged to Stay in Touch with FEMA

HONOLULU – Although the deadline has passed for COFA citizens who were affected by the Maui wildfires to apply for federal disaster assistance, FEMA is available to help applicants with their disaster-related needs.

Federal benefits were extended in March to citizens of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands who legally reside in the United States.

COFA citizens, who are among those who applied for FEMA disaster assistance, are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA. You can update your applications, ask questions about your application status and get information on a range of disaster recovery programs.

For in-person help, you may visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr. in Lahaina. Interpreters at the center communicate in many languages including American Sign Language. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

You may also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for case inquiries. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST, seven days a week.

Survivors who are waiting to be placed in units offered under FEMA’s Direct Lease program can call 808-784-1600. Leave your nine-digit FEMA registration number and a phone number where you can be reached, and a caseworker will return your call within 24 hours.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You can also get disaster assistance information from the U.S. Small Business Administration and download an application at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.