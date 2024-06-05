SocialBox.Biz is addressing numerous environmental and humanitarian concerns with a single process for Refugee Week 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a UK-based tech-focused social enterprise, is celebrating a decade of impact during Refugee Week 2024. The company, founded by a former child refugee, aims to help underprivileged people develop IT skills with donated equipment. The initiative is extending its efforts to reach more organisations willing to contribute their unused IT equipment before scrap recycling. Donations help refugees integrate into British society, help homeless people move into permanent housing, and assist elderly pensioners living on small incomes.
Laptop and Macbook donations have created lasting change in the lives of recipients. Very recently, SocialBox.Biz began a ComptiaA+ program in which candidates can receive their certification in order to work in IT. SocialBox.Biz are pleased to announce that our first student is currently studying for their ComptiaA+ certification. The aim is to continue growing this program so that more people emerging from homeless shelters can take computer classes such as this one, which are practical for all ages and backgrounds including the elderly and refugees.
There are mountains of old computers and tech in London alone, but you have the power to change the future. Partnering with SocialBox.Biz is a pledge to a more eco-friendly way of ridding your organisation of old tech, but it’s also a promise to those in need.
A SocialBox.Biz new campaign ‘Scholarships for Refugees and Homeless People’ is planning to announce additional tech collection drive is helping students learn about working together, collaborating, and combining their strengths moving forward. As a result, presenting an opportunity for schools, colleges, universities and local councils to help genuine refugees and people experiencing homelessness unable to afford education.
Tech Innovations From SocialBox.Biz Reducing Scope 3 emissions And Increasing Local Impact in London and the UK.
