Roechling Medical Expanding Presence in the Greater Rochester, NY Area with New Building Acquisition
New building acquisition set to boost operational capacity and facilitate the ongoing growth trajectory
Acquisition adds additional 72,000 square feet of operational capacity.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roechling Medical, a leading contract manufacturer in the Medical Device, Ophthalmic, Pharma, and Diagnostics industry, is excited to announce the recent acquisition of a new warehouse and manufacturing facility in the greater Rochester, NY area. This strategic decision is set to boost operational capacity and facilitate the ongoing growth trajectory.
The new warehouse, located on Elmore Drive, spans 72,000 square feet, creating a total of over 190,000 square feet of operational capacity in the Rochester area for Roechling Medical. The building was previously used as a manufacturing location for Alliance Precision Plastics.
“With the purchase of the new building we are poised for the future and are committing to the community,” says Bill Ruth, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Roechling Medical North America. “We are excited about our continued growth.”
The acquisition is a testament to Roechling Medical’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure to better serve its customers. It also underscores confidence in the greater Rochester area’s vibrant business environment and its dedication to contributing to the local economic growth. Roechling Medical partnered with the Greater Rochester Enterprise, GRE, to find the new location that best meets our strategic business needs.
“We are pleased that Roechling Medical Rochester expanded its operations in the Greater Rochester, NY region to capitalize on the talented workforce with medical device manufacturing expertise available here,” says Matt Hurlbutt, President & CEO, GRE. “Greater Rochester Enterprise connected Roechling Medical Rochester to available sites, incentives, workforce development partners, and service providers to support the company’s business growth plans. We look forward to continuing to assist Roechling Medical Rochester’s growth in the region as a major manufacturing partner to global medical equipment manufacturers.”
The renovation of the new building has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.
About Roechling
The Roechling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For more than 200 years. We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: they reduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improve industrial applications. Our workforce of 11,737 people is located in the places where our customers are – in more than 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group’s three divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.6 billion euros in 2022.
The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas of aerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges. We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.
The Industrial division is the expert for optimal materials for every use. We develop and supply individual products made of plastic for all industrial areas. This is why we have the broadest product range of thermoplastics and composite materials. We supply our customers with semi-finished products or machined components.
The Medical division develops innovative, reliable, customized products, services, and platform solutions for the healthcare industry. As a reliable partner, we help our customers achieve pioneering results in disease prevention and health restoration worldwide.
