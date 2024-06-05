Gov. Little ordered flags to be lowered to honor former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Eismann

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little ordered the lowering of flags to half staff to honor the life and service of former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Eismann, who died Tuesday at the age of 77.

State of Idaho flags and U.S. flags shall be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, June 6 and return to full-staff on Friday, June 7 at sunset.

"Former Chief Justice Eismann was a tremendous public servant and a pillar of law and justice, serving as Owyhee County Magistrate, Ada County District Judge, and on the Idaho Supreme Court after winning an historic contested election. One of Justice Eismann’s lasting achievements is the enactment of the Idaho Drug Court Act. He was an early champion of treatment courts in Idaho which have helped thousands of people to live productive, sober, law-abiding lives. On behalf of all Idahoans, I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife, Sheila, his children and family, and the entire legal community who mourn the passing of this consequential jurist," Governor Little said.