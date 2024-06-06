SecurityBridge Unveils Most Comprehensive Security Platform for SAP BTP on the Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, announced its groundbreaking SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP today. This innovative addition offers unparalleled security coverage for the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), setting a new standard for safeguarding enterprise SAP cloud environments.
The SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern enterprises. It provides robust threat detection and compliance capabilities, ensuring organizations maintain the highest security standards as they transition to and operate within cloud environments.
Key Features of SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP:
-Comprehensive Threat Detection: Monitors all relevant security logs for SAP BTP, including the Audit Log of Cloud Foundry and NEO environments, BTP.
-Global Account events, and SAP Cloud Connector Audit Log.
-Enhanced Security & Compliance: Ensures external access is limited to trusted domains, enforces the principle of least privilege, removes obsolete users, and checks BTP account settings for optimal security configurations.
-Seamless Integration: Delivers a consistent security experience across both on-premises SAP environments and the cloud, enables seamless integration into IT Service Management, and ensures cloud connector updates and proper settings.
The SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP extends the same high on-prem S/4HANA system protection to the new SAP BTP cloud environment to defend against the latest threats. Additionally, the platform offers an integrated user experience, delivering a unified security framework that spans all SAP environments, simplifying security management and enhancing overall protection.
“The SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP sets a new standard for comprehensive security in the SAP cloud environment,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. “Our platform addresses the critical needs of SAP customers, whether exploring SAP BTP as part of their cloud transformation strategy or enhancing collaboration with external business partners and supply chains. This new platform will provide the transparency and control needed to secure external access effectively.”
As part of SecurityBridge’s ongoing commitment to innovation, the company will add Code Vulnerability Analysis for ABAP development on SAP BTP by the end of 2024.
Availability and Pricing
The SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP is available immediately. Further enhancements, including full implementation of all SAP security recommendations, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. Pricing is based on the number of BTP accounts, ensuring scalable solutions tailored to each organization's needs.
About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is a platform provider for SAP Security developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.
Availability and Pricing
The SecurityBridge Platform for SAP BTP is available immediately. Further enhancements, including full implementation of all SAP security recommendations, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. Pricing is based on the number of BTP accounts, ensuring scalable solutions tailored to each organization's needs.
About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is a platform provider for SAP Security developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.
