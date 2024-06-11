Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital Names New Chief Executive Officer

Logan Savage, Chief Executive Officer

We are excited to have Logan leading our rehabilitation hospital in Indianapolis” — Christopher Bergh, COO

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, announced Logan Savage, as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer. Logan brings over 10 years of healthcare clinical and operational leadership experience across acute and post-acute facilities. He has served as a leader and occupational therapist across Indiana. Logan most recently served as a Chief Executive Officer at another rehabilitation hospital in Indiana. His success has been centered around achieving the top 10% nationally in patient outcomes and also garnering top scores in patient and staff satisfaction rankings.

"We are excited to have Logan leading our rehabilitation hospital in Indianapolis,” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partner’s COO, said. “The Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital has served the Carmel and Indianapolis communities quite well for the past three years; Logan’s operational leadership coupled with his clinical therapy experience positions the hospital to provide additional value to those who need medical rehab hospitalization,” Bergh said.

Logan has a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Degree from The Ohio State University and a Master of Occupational Therapy Degree from the Governors State University.

About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital

Indianapolis Rehab is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with a rehab therapy gym that has a team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, that provides intensive medical and physical rehabilitation to people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. The hospital care team will develop the rehab treatments for each patient during their hospital stay and the hospital is under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.