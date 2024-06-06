The Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA) Launches Brand New Drive-Ins Website for Moviegoers Everywhere
Celebrating National Drive-In Day, UDITOA Premieres www.driveinsnearme.com Developed by Mobile Moviegoing™MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor the 91st anniversary of the first-ever outdoor movie experience, the United Drive-In Theatres Association (UDITOA) and Mobile Moviegoing™ are celebrating National Drive-In Day with the launch of www.driveinsnearme.com, a brand new website that allows moviegoers to easily and quickly locate nearby Drive-In theatres.
Well-liked for their nostalgic, family oriented, and imaginative atmosphere, Drive-ins today offer state-of-the-art digital technologies with some of the largest screens anywhere that are exceptionally bright and enhanced with digital stereo sound for the ultimate outdoor moviegoing experience.
Designed and developed by Mobile Moviegoing, www.driveinsnearme.com is the first website run by outdoor Drive-in theatre owners that will house a comprehensive list of bona fide locations, in addition to the latest news for Drive-In theatre entertainment. By promoting Drive-In communities both locally and nationally, the website intends to expand their Drive-In Fan Club, utilizing social media platforms to connect with other fans and theatre owners to become a one-stop shop for Drive-In theatre buffs and movie lovers alike. For those with the entrepreneurial spirit, the website will furnish information about buying and operating your very own Drive-In!
“We wanted to raise the bar when creating search engine functions that will enable Drive-In fans to find a theatre close-by, especially for those last-minute nighttime movie outings,” says Corey Tocchini, CEO of Mobile Moviegoing. Tocchini explained “Innovative Software-as-a-service (SaaS) for cinemas and movie entertainment has been our primary focus where we’ve excelled at developing a robust engagement from ticketing to concessions and subscriptions, so building a Drive-In fandom website for personal and professional interests is a natural fit. Leveraging the pinpoint accuracy of modern geolocation technologies, our platform allows Drive-in moviegoers to find a theatre in the vicinity, while providing several related services such as movie info, news, blogs and more! We look forward to continuing our history of working with Drive-In theatre owners, and we’re dedicated to not only preserving the Drive-In experience but enhancing as well.”
John Vincent, President of UDITOA, says “Drive-In theatre owners are thrilled to be teamed up with Mobile Moviegoing to create a centralized community for Drive-In fans and moviegoers nationwide. The technology platform that Mobile Moviegoing is providing UDITOA is not only an excellent resource for Drive-in enthusiasts, but it will also help Drive-in theatre owners support their ability to modernize and streamline the customer engagement experience.”
Watch for Drive-In event announcements including celebrity guest appearances, screenings of classic movies and more at Drive-In Theatres everywhere! UDITOA is currently in the planning stages of a Drive-In Theatre convention and tradeshow for fans and entrepreneurs interested in the Drive-In Theatre business, and future Drive-In Theatre owners will also find a listing of Drive-In Theatre sites for sale.
Please visit www.driveinsnearme.com frequently for the latest Drive-In Theatre news and more! Please like and follow all our official social media pages on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. Drive-In fans may also interact with other fans and drive-in theatre owners on the Drive-Ins Near Me Facebook group.
Check our complete listings and search functions at www.driveinsnearme.com to find the Drive-In Theatres nearest you!
