Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Mohammad Mokhber, the acting President and First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On June 5, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had a phone conversation with Mohammad Mokhber, the acting President and First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, they emphasized the historical friendship and neighbourly relations between the two countries, as well as the brotherly ties between the peoples.

During the conversation, they touched upon the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the late Iranian President, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, held at the Azerbaijan-Iran border. They highlighted the importance of the discussions and agreements reached during that meeting, which addressed many significant issues and reaffirmed the future directions for bilateral relations and the strong political will of both sides. President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan remains fully committed to the agreements reached and will continue to work with Iran on their implementation.

The President of Azerbaijan extended his condolences once again to the state and people of Iran over the tragic helicopter crash that killed President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other accompanying individuals.

Expressing gratitude for the condolences, Mohammad Mokhber assured that the agreements made during the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the late President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi would be implemented by Iran in accordance with the interests of both countries.

The phone conversation also included discussions on the ongoing efforts to create a road-transport route connecting Azerbaijan's Zangilan district with Nakhchivan through Iranian territory.