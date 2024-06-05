Submit Release
Turtleback Trailers Announces Exciting Partnership with Front Runner and Dometic to Giveaway an Expedition Shell Trailer

Turtleback Trailers, a leading manufacturer of rugged overland trailers, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Front Runner & Dometic.

GALLATIN, TN, US, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turtleback Trailers, a leading manufacturer of rugged and reliable overland trailers, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with top-tier outdoor brands Front Runner and Dometic. This collaboration will culminate in the giveaway of a fully outfitted Turtleback Expedition Shell Trailer, designed to elevate any adventurer’s experience. Learn more and enter the giveaway at turtlebacktrailers.com/trailergiveaway.

A Trio of Excellence

This partnership brings together the innovation and expertise of three industry leaders:

-Turtleback Trailers: Renowned for their robust construction and thoughtful design, Turtleback Trailers offers adventure-ready solutions for overlanders seeking durability and comfort.

-Front Runner: Known for their high-quality roof racks and vehicle accessories, Front Runner’s products are a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts for their reliability and functionality.

-Dometic: A global leader in mobile living solutions, Dometic provides innovative products for food and beverage, climate, power and control, and other essentials that make mobile adventures more comfortable.


The Ultimate Adventure Package

The lucky winner of this giveaway will receive a Turtleback Expedition Shell Trailer outfitted with an array of premium features from Front Runner and Dometic:

-Front Runner Roof Rack: Perfect for expanding storage capabilities and carrying essential gear.

-Front Runner Rooftop Tent: Providing a comfortable and elevated sleeping area for two, ideal for any camping scenario.

-Dometic Powered Cooler: Ensuring fresh food and cold beverages no matter where the journey leads.

-Dometic Portable Power Station: Keeping all your devices charged and ready, making off-grid living more convenient than ever.


How to Enter

Participants can enter the giveaway by visiting the dedicated giveaway page at turtlebacktrailers.com/trailergiveaway. The entry period is open until October 31, 2024. The winner will be announced on November 15, 2024.

About Turtleback Trailers

Turtleback Trailers is dedicated to crafting high-quality overland trailers that provide the perfect blend of durability, functionality, and comfort. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for adventure, Turtleback Trailers continues to set the standard in the outdoor industry.

For more information, visit turtlebacktrailers.com or follow Turtleback Trailers on social media.

Contact:
Turtleback Trailers
Email: sales@turtlebacktrailers.com
Phone: (855) 732-2383

Josh Coster
Turtleback Trailers
+1 8557322383
sales@turtlebacktrailers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

