AIRBORNE BEACH UMBRELLAS CAN POSE DEADLY AND DANGEROUS RISKS
Consumer Products Safety Commission Announces Changes in Old Guidelines After New Testing; Updated Safety Tips When Buying or Renting Beach UmbrellasGREENSBORO, NC, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to dangerous and sometimes fatal incidents involving airborne beach umbrellas, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a new voluntary safety standard for beach umbrellas and anchoring systems according to a new safety alert. *The new standard, ASTM F3681-24**, is designed to reduce the risks associated with improperly secured beach umbrellas significantly.
Under the new safety standard, beach umbrellas and anchor systems that are 7-and-a-half feet in diameter or less must provide a resisting force of at least 75 pounds or remain secure in wind speeds up to 30 mph when properly installed. The CPSC urges consumers to look for the label “MEETS ASTM F3681 FOR WIND SPEEDS UP TO 30 MPH” when purchasing or renting beach umbrella systems. This new standard replaces previous CPSC guidance on beach umbrellas. Consumers should disregard older recommendations and adhere strictly to the new standard for optimal safety.
BeachBUB Umbrella Systems are the first umbrellas on the market that meet the new anchoring system requirements. Their innovative design ensures a secure and stable setup.
Bill Schermerhorn, creator of the beachBUB Ultra Umbrella base, states, “The task at hand for the CPSC and ASTM now that the first Beach Umbrella Safety Standard has passed is educating municipalities about the standard so they can inform resorts, beach umbrella rental companies, lifeguards, and the general public that uses their beaches that all beach umbrellas must be secured with an ASTM compliant beach umbrella anchor device.”
To ensure the safety and stability of beach umbrellas, consumers are advised by the CPSC to follow these essential tips:
• Look for Compliant Products: Make sure the umbrella anchor has a label indicating that it meets ASTM F3681-24 standards.
• Check the Label: When purchasing or renting a beach umbrella or anchor system, check for a label stating "MEETS ASTM F3681 FOR WIND SPEEDS UP TO 30 MPH." This label also specifies the maximum appropriate umbrella canopy size for the anchor.
• Proper Installation: Install the compliant anchor in the sand and secure the umbrella to ensure the required level of safety.
• Follow Instructions: Carefully follow the manufacturer’s setup instructions to properly secure your umbrella and anchor.
• Inspect Anchors: Ensure the anchor is not damaged and functions as described in the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Monitor Wind Conditions: Be vigilant about sudden wind gusts. If the umbrella canopy becomes unstable in windy conditions, immediately close it.
For more information about beachBUB USA, its compliance with ASTM F3681-24, and the CPSC safety alert, please visit https://beachBUB.com/ and see the following sources:
*https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/SafetyAlert_3000_BeachUmbrellas_052024.pdf?VersionId=uvcwD1Mh727J2TYzS2QguVDXLy1AIiwN
** https://beachbub.com/pages/astm
Link to photo image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1syMMx9qn-ZPRDOTpuAajHe-uqdYoOJLe/view?usp=share_link
About beachBUB
The beachBUB is the ultimate companion for enjoying sunny days at the beach without worrying about wind or instability. Engineered and wind tunnel tested to withstand winds up to 44 mph, this innovative beach umbrella system redefines convenience and durability. Gone are the days of struggling with screw-in anchors or digging deep holes. The beachBUB’s pyramid-shaped base is simply filled with sand and comes with a Sand Gopher anchor system to ensure maximum stability without any hassle. To date, the beachBUB is the first device on the market that meets the new ASTM safety standard and comes with the compliance label already affixed. In fact, the beachBUB ULTRA Base exceeds the new standard by 160% when filled completely, providing users with a built-in margin of safety.
