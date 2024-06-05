Grothman Announces Hearing on String of Deadly Osprey Crashes

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) will hold a hearing titled “Addressing Oversight and Safety Concerns in the Department of Defense’s V-22 Osprey Program.” The subcommittee hearing will explore the numerous deadly Osprey crashes, the risks it presents to service members, and why the Osprey is consistently grounded. In addition, the hearing will examine how the Department of Defense conducts oversight of the V-22 Osprey program.

“The number of deadly crashes that have occurred within the V-22 Osprey program is unacceptable. These crashes are taking place in training, not because of enemy fire, and the numerous loss of U.S. service members is disturbing. The Committee is seeking assurances from the Department of Defense that it is conducting robust oversight of this program to ensure the safety of U.S. service members. The Committee has requested numerous documents and information from the Department, but has been met with recalcitrance. We hope to hold the Department accountable out of respect for every family that has lost a loved one in an Osprey crash,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Addressing Oversight and Safety Concerns in the Department of Defense’s V-22 Osprey Program”

DATE: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

TIME: 10:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, Commander of U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, U.S. Department of Defense

Peter Belk, Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, U.S. Department of Defense

Gary Kurtz, Program Executive Officer for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare and Special Missions Programs, U.S. Department of Defense

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.